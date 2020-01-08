08.01.2020 15:30:00

Angelina Bakery Expands to Central Park South with its Second Location Opening Today

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosey around Central Park and grab a classic Italian hot chocolate from the second location of modern Italian pastry shop, Angelina Bakery opening today at Central Park South and 6th Ave.

The road to expansion for Angelina Bakery kicks-off with its new grab & go boutique in the office-dense and high-end residential district of Central Park South, minutes from The Plaza Hotel, Carnegie Hall, and Columbus Circle.

Ideal for a quick breakfast or midday treat for workers and city visitors alike, the new spot blends tradition and innovation with the fusion of cultures inside the same pastries we know and love.

What starts from original recipes of Italy, comes updated with the modern, and culturally influenced tastes of New York's diverse population. Thanks to this approach, it was after the great success and positive reception of their original Midtown location which opened in April, that the team decided to pursue an expansion.

The menu options include their famous New York Times featured pillowy bomboloni doughnuts filled with an array of flavors, from the classics such as Nutella and cream, to the more sophisticated pistachio and green tea. Other handmade delicacies and customer favorites are the golden cornetti that are flaky and layered to perfection, cheesecake, fruit tarts, and of course, Instagramable treats like their extravagant Holiday cakes, available for purchase now through the New Year.

The new Angelina Bakery is located at 1425 6th Avenue (between W 58th St and Central Park South) in New York and open every day from 7AM to 8PM.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/angelina-bakery-expands-to-central-park-south-with-its-second-location-opening-today-300983373.html

SOURCE Angelina Bakery

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölpreise steigen nach iranischen Raketenangriffen nur kurzzeitig
09:17
Vontobel: Outlook 2020 - Themen für einen erfolgreichen Start ins neue Jahr
08:56
Iran greift US-Ziele im Irak an
07:15
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Die Käufer sind weiter in der Überzahl / Credit Suisse – Zielzone erreicht
07.01.20
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV
07.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.01.20
Schroders: Stehen Chinas Anleihemärkte vor einem Wendepunkt?
13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
mehr
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Schweizer Finanzminister Maurer sieht Libra als gescheitertes Projekt
S+B-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Martin Haefner kauft Gründerfamilie aus
Colgate stellt bahnbrechende Technologie zur Revolution der Mundhygiene vor
Sony überrascht mit Elektroauto und Toyota baut Stadt der Zukunft
US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel knapp in Grün -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
SMI leichter -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Wall Street startet etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Anscheinend weitere Anzeigen in der CS-Beschattungsaffäre um Iqbal Khan
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start
Portfoliomanager hält die Apple-Aktie für extrem überbewertet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leichter -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Wall Street startet etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Irans Raketenschlag bleibt am Mittwoch im Blick der Anleger: Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt gibt nach, aber der deutsche DAX kann seine Verluste abschütteln. An der Wall Street üben sich Anleger in Zurückhaltung. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben im Mittwochshandel nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;