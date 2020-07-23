Angel Medical Systems Appoints New CEO

EATONTOWN, N.J., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Medical Systems INC is pleased to announce the appointment of Gordie Nye as its new Chief Executive Officer. Gordie succeeds the company's founder David Fischell, who will become the Chairman of the Board and trusted advisor to the management team. Angel Medical Systems has developed the AngelMed Guardian®, the first implantable, patient alerting system designed to warn patients to seek medical attention for Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) including heart attacks. Delays in treatment contribute to the high level of mortality and morbidity from heart attacks.

"I am truly honored to join the Angel Medical Systems team as we prepare to enter our commercial phase. The AngelMed Guardian® is a game changer in cardiovascular care for both acute and the long-term management of people living with high-risk coronary artery disease. The collective accomplishments of the company over its 17 years are impressive. I am thrilled to begin working with such a dedicated and talented team whose commitment to saving lives has never wavered," said Mr. Nye.

Mr. Nye's career began at Gillette and progressed to Reebok and then LA Gear where he spearheaded the launch of Step Reebok™ and LA Lights™. Mr. Nye entered the medical device field as the CEO of "A" Company Orthodontics, a PE-backed carve out of J&J's dental division. At "A" Company, Nye led the launch of the Damon SL, a self-ligating bracket system that remains a category leader. After Ormco acquired "A" Company, Mr. Nye led another carve out of a J&J business: Critikon. Critikon's Pro Series of sub-acute patient monitors was successfully launched and ultimately led to the acquisition of the company by GE Medical. After several years as an angel and venture capital investor, Mr. Nye became the CEO of ZELTIQ where he led the creation, launch, and ultimate IPO of CoolSculpting®. ZELTIQ arguably became the most valuable capital equipment company in the aesthetics space. "The unifying idea throughout my diverse career has been my passion for innovation. I can both create and deliver a company's vision," said Nye.

"I am delighted to welcome Gordie Nye as our new CEO. I am confident our journey to becoming a full-fledged commercial enterprise will continue unabated," said David Fischell, founder and newly-appointed Chairman. "Gordie's impressive track record of successful commercial launches and value creation is a perfect match for all stakeholders including our employees, clinician partners, and persons living with high risk coronary artery disease."

About Angel Medical Systems, Inc.

Angel Medical Systems, Inc. was founded by Drs. Robert, Tim and David Fischell to advance life-sustaining patient care and the long-term management of High-Risk Coronary Artery Disease. The AngelMed Guardian System received approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2018. The AngelMed Guardian® is an implantable cardiac monitor with patient alerting for patients who have had prior Acute Coronary Syndromes (ACS), including myocardial infarctions (heart attacks) or unstable angina and who remain at high risk for recurrent ACS events.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express beliefs, expectations or hopes regarding future occurrences or anticipated outcomes or benefits are forward- looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to product development and commercialization efforts, results of clinical trials, ultimate clinical outcomes and benefit of the Company's products to patients, market and physician acceptance of the Company's products, intellectual property protection and competitive product offerings, could cause actual events to differ from the expectations indicated in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to put any undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any particular securities. Any such offer or solicitation will be made only pursuant to definitive legal agreements prepared specifically for such purpose. An investment in the Company's securities entails significant risks and is suitable only for sophisticated investors who can afford a loss of their entire investment; no assurance can be given that investment objectives will be achieved. In considering the performance information contained herein, you should bear in mind that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results; there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve comparable results or that any projected returns will be met. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

All questions should be directed to:

Sean Pisani

Marketing Manager

spisani@angel-med.com

732.542.5551 ext. 199

