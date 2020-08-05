05.08.2020 04:37:00

ANEX-SINCE 2021, the best platform to develop nonwovens market in Asia, to be held in Shanghai in 2021

SHANGHAI, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Nonwovens Exhibition and Conference (ANEX) is one of the important nonwovens exhibition in whole world. It is held every three years.

Shanghai International Nonwovens Exhibition (SINCE), which was started from 1986, is an important and influential nonwovens exhibition in Asia area. It is held every two years.

Every 6 years, ANEX will combined with SINCE. Next ANEX-SINCE 2021 will be held during 22nd-24th Jul, 2021 in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre (SWEECC), Shanghai, China.

Global industry leaders congregate

ANEX-SINCE has formed an industry value chain covering from nonwovens raw materials, nonwovens production machinery & accessories, nonwovens roll goods, testing and inspection machinery to converted goods. The related industries covering from hygiene, filtration, fabrics & apparels, medical, automotive, wiping, home furnishings & upholstery etc.

SINCE 2019 has attracted almost 500 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions. Audience numbers also grew significantly, with 26,866 professional viewers and buyers from around the world.

Focusing on the most advanced nonwovens technology

As a technical and trade platform of nonwovens industry, both ANEX and SINCE focus on the latest intellectual and development trends. In 2021, Global Nonwovens Summit (GNS), launched by Asia Nonwoven Fabrics Association (ANFA), EDANA, INDA will also land on the exhibition site. At that time, industry leaders will give speeches at the seminar and talk about the latest market trends, advanced technology and innovative applications of nonwoven materials.

Booth Reservation for ANEX-SINCE 2021 Begins

ANEX-SINCE 2021 is expected to attract more than 600 exhibitors and 30,000 professional visitors, with 35,000 square-meters display area. To seize the opportunities of the world developing nonwovens market, join ANEX-SINCE 2021 and talk with decision makers face to face.

About ANFA

Asia Nonwoven Fabrics Association (ANFA) is the only international trade association, which represents the nonwovens industry in Asia both in name and substances, to contribute to healthy growth of nonwovens-related industries in Asia. ANFA has more than 300 members companies, presenting the primary companies of global or Asian nonwovens industry from Japan, Mainland China, Taiwan, Korea, Hong Kong, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Pakistan, etc. countries and areas. Since the establishment, ANFA has made a great contribution to the sound growth of the nonwovens industry all over the Asia region. Besides, representing Asia, ANFA keeps a close linkage with INDA in North America and EDANA in Europe.

About CNTA

China Nonwovens Technical Association (CNTA) devotes to 

  • Technical innovation and R&D in nonwovens, filtration
  • Import and export of nonwovens (roll goods, converted products), filter media, and related raw materials, machine parts, equipments, chemical, instruments etc.
  • Consulting of investment, cooperation, trade, etc. for foreign companies.
  • Organizing international S&T exchange, conference and exhibition etc.
  • Promoting trade, cooperation, between Chinese companies and foreign partners.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide

Customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1223664/ANEX_SINCE_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1223665/ANEX_SINCE_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1223666/ANEX_SINCE_3.jpg

 

