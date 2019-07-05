Anesthesia Provider John Bing Receives One of Nursing's Highest Honors

PARK RIDGE, Ill., July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Bing, BSN, CRNA, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist from Clarksville, Md., has been selected as a Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing (AAN). Bing joins the ranks of an elite group of more than 2,600 nursing professionals, and fewer than 50 CRNAs, who have been selected as AAN Fellows since the academy was established in 1973. Bing is one of three CRNAs being inducted into the AAN Class of 2019 Fellows.

Bing is president of J. Bing and Associates Anesthesia Services in Clarksville, Md., and an independent CRNA contractor for West End Plastic Surgery in Washington, D.C. In addition, he has been president of the Diversity in Nurse Anesthesia Mentorship Program (DNAMP) for the past 10 years. The mission of the DNAMP is to inform, empower, and mentor the underrepresented population's entry into the nurse anesthesia profession.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be selected to the academy, both for me personally and for the profession of nurse anesthesia. I look forward to learning many new things and partnering with my nursing colleagues to continue to move the nursing profession forward," said Bing. "Diversity (racial/ethnic) has been diluted down as a feel good proposition and has long been tolerated, not celebrated. The time has come when we must embrace this coming change and make measurable results in this new 21st Century health arena."

A two-time president of the Maryland Association of Nurse Anesthetists (MANA), Bing has provided testimony before the Maryland State Legislature, has been appointed by the governor to the Maryland State Board of Nursing, and hosts a month-long internship regarding professionalism in nursing for nursing students at Coppin State University, Baltimore, Md.

In addition, a sought-after lecturer on topics ranging from office-based anesthesia to diversity, he served as a previous member of the University of Maryland School of Nursing's Board of Visitors for nearly 10 years. Bing is also the namesake of an endowed scholarship at the University of Maryland's School of Nursing.

"To whom much is given, much will be required," remarked Bing. "I'd like to thank my parents and the individuals who supported and nominated me, Wallena Gould, EdD, CRNA, FAAN; Jane Kirschling, PhD, RN, FAAN; and Joseph Pellegrini, PhD, CRNA, FAAN."

The American Academy of Nursing is an organization of distinguished nursing leaders who are recognized for their outstanding contributions to the profession through publications, research, awards and honors, professional activities, and community service. The academy's Fellows represent all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 24 countries. The induction will take place during the academy's 2019 Annual Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., Oct. 24-26.

