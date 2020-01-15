+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
15.01.2020 17:32:00

Anesthesia Business Consultants' Winter 2020 Issue of Communiqué -- Current News for the Anesthesia Specialty -- Available Now

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), a leading provider in billing and practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialty, is pleased to announce that the Winter 2020 issue of its quarterly newsletter, Communiqué, is now available.

Communiqué is a publication dedicated to bringing practical and tangible articles and advice, specific to the anesthesia and pain management community.  Communiqué features articles focusing on the latest hot topics for anesthesiologists, nurse anesthetists, pain management specialists and anesthesia practice administrators.  ABC offers Communiqué electronically, as well as in hard copy, both on a complimentary basis.

Tony Mira, president & CEO explains, "This issue of Communiqué embraces the new decade and its new challenges, along with revisiting some of the issues that we've faced over the years that still remain pertinent."

Longtime contributor, Mark F. Weiss, JD, owner of The Mark F. Weiss Law Firm, explores the continuing nuances of mastering the evolution of anesthesia in New Cases, New Tools in in the Fight Against the "Company Model" Kickback Scheme.  Mr. Weiss gives practical yet insightful tips for understanding the Company Model and what you can do to keep your group on track.

New first-time author, Justin Vaughn, MDiv, CPC, vice president of anesthesia compliance, MiraMed Global Services, tackles the timely challenge of leadership development with Passing the Baton: Grooming the Next Generation of Group Leaders. So many practices have great leadership and management today, but who will lead and manage them in the future? This is one of the truly critical issues most anesthesia groups need to address.

Turning our attention away from anesthesia management, our next article, Funding a Private Investment Opportunity: Practical Tips for Physicians is brought to us by new author Cary Zimmerman, Esq., along with returning author Kathryn Hickner, Esq., both of Kohrman, Jackson & Krantz LLP.  They have offered a most interesting set of suggestions and considerations for investment opportunities for our readers. There is a plethora of good advice here.

For these and past Communiqué articles, please log on to ABC's website at www.anesthesiallc.com and click the link to view the electronic version ofCommuniqué online.  To be put on the automated email notification list, please send your email address to 232529@email4pr.com.  We look forward to providing you with in-depth articles on important trends in practice management through Communiqué.

About Anesthesia Business Consultants

Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), established in 1979, is the nation's largest billing and practice management company dedicated to the complex and intricate specialty of anesthesia and pain management.  ABC's quality reporting program for all clients is able to ensure compliance with MACRA and can be extended to cover any quality initiatives requested by payers or the facility.  Our registry allows participation and successful compliance with the MIPS measures, ensures providers are protected from payment adjustments and offers bonuses for successful reporting.  Join the 10,000,000+ patients and 7,000+ anesthesia clinicians already reporting their performance through the MiraMed certified registry program. 

The heart of our perioperative suite of products is ABC's proprietary practice management software F1RSTAnesthesia.  F1RSTClient, the premier client portal, allows clients secure and seamless access to ABC's applications.  F1RSTAnalytics, our powerful suite of dashboards and reports, provides "Insight at Your Fingertips," offering real-time data prowess and providing the data to aid in operating your anesthesia practice as an effective clinical organization and successful business. Our solutions provide accurate, prompt and complete billing and revenue cycle management.  Our exclusive focus improves your cash flow and profitability.  Visit ABC at: www.anesthesiallc.com.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/anesthesiallc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tonymira
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anesthesiallc

Contact: Lori Imboden
Tel: 517-787-6440
Email: 232529@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anesthesia-business-consultants-winter-2020-issue-of-communique----current-news-for-the-anesthesia-specialty----available-now-300987589.html

SOURCE Anesthesia Business Consultants

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:05
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
16:01
Vontobel: Subscription Economy - Ein ganz neues Erfolgsmodell
13:30
Gold profitiert von neuer Verunsicherung
09:34
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
08:56
Banken helfen SMI auf die Sprünge
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Euro erholt sich etwas zum Dollar - Stabilisiert sich zum Franken
Lindt&Sprüngli wächst 2019 im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie profitiert
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
Experte: Erste negative Anzeichen könnten Ende der Aktien-Rally bedeuten
Bossard-Aktie bricht ein: Bossard wächst 2019 nur dank Übernahmen
IPO in Planung: Bitcoin Suisse strebt an die Börse
Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
SMI letztlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street höher -- SMI unentschlossen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Markt befindet sich am Mittwoch auf Richtungssuche. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer tendiert derweil schwächer. An der Wall Street geht es zur Wochenmitte bergauf. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Abschläge verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;