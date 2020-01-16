Anesthesia Business Consultants to Exhibit at the ASA's PRACTICE MANAGEMENT™ Conference 2020

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), a leading provider in billing and practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialty, is pleased to announce it will be attending PRACTICE MANAGEMENT™ 2020 hosted by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA). The ASA's conference on practice management is being held January 17-19 at the Paris Las Vegas Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV.

Per the ASA, PRACTICE MANAGEMENT 2020 is where leaders in anesthesia practice operations will share insights, discuss common challenges and solutions, and help you stay at the forefront of anesthesia practice management.

ABC will be joined at their booth by affiliate companies Medac and Plexus Technology Group (Plexus TG). As leaders in anesthesia billing and practice management, the ABC and Medac team captures your claims, manages your practice, and provides the unparalleled information you need to manage your practice. Plexus TG's Anesthesia Touch™ AIMS system streamlines the capture of real-time anesthesia data, enabling anesthesia providers to deliver safe, effective care to patients.

Tony Mira, ABC president and CEO, states, "The combination of ABC and Medac's billing and practice management strength, along with the prowess of Plexus TG's Anesthesia Touch, makes this team a winning combination for anesthesia providers. Together we can achieve more."

You can find ABC at Booth #317 at Paris Las Vegas Casino Resort.

About Anesthesia Business Consultants

Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), established in 1979, is the nation's largest billing and practice management company dedicated to the complex and intricate specialty of anesthesia and pain management. ABC's quality reporting program for all clients is able to ensure compliance with MACRA and can be extended to cover any quality initiatives requested by payers or the facility. Our registry allows participation and successful compliance with the MIPS measures, ensures providers are protected from payment adjustments and offers bonuses for successful reporting. Join the 10,000,000+ patients and 7,000+ anesthesia clinicians already reporting their performance through the MiraMed certified registry program.

The heart of our perioperative suite of products is ABC's proprietary practice management software F1RSTAnesthesia. F1RSTClient, the premier client portal, allows clients secure and seamless access to ABC's applications. F1RSTAnalytics, our powerful suite of dashboards and reports, provides "Insight at Your Fingertips," offering real-time data prowess and providing the data to aid in operating your anesthesia practice as an effective clinical organization and successful business. Our solutions provide accurate, prompt and complete billing and revenue cycle management. Our exclusive focus improves your cash flow and profitability. Visit ABC at: www.anesthesiallc.com.

About Medac

Medac is one of the nation's largest anesthesia revenue cycle management companies, dedicated exclusively to anesthesia and pain management. Medac's services are designed to assist clients with the business management functions associated with the delivery of anesthesia services—in particular, the billing and collection functions—thereby permitting providers and facilities to focus on providing quality medical services to their patients. Medac's quality and results-oriented commitment to clients provide the most comprehensive and personalized service possible while optimizing reimbursement. For more information, please visit www.medac.com.

About Plexus Technology Group, LLC

Plexus Technology Group, a subsidiary of MiraMed Global Services, is a leading provider of anesthesia information management and medication management systems. Anesthesia Touch™ is a full-featured AIMS for both Windows and iOS platforms that supports concurrent charting and streaming physiologic data. It is easy to use, improves processes, enhances patient safety, provides comprehensive anesthesia documentation and is certified as a full EHR for meaningful use. For more information, visit www.plexustg.com.

Contact: Lori Imboden

Tel: 517-787-6440

Email: 232604@email4pr.com

