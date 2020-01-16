+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
16.01.2020 16:36:00

Anesthesia Business Consultants to Exhibit at the ASA's PRACTICE MANAGEMENT™ Conference 2020

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), a leading provider in billing and practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialty, is pleased to announce it will be attending PRACTICE MANAGEMENT™ 2020 hosted by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA).  The ASA's conference on practice management is being held January 17-19 at the Paris Las Vegas Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV.

Per the ASA, PRACTICE MANAGEMENT 2020 is where leaders in anesthesia practice operations will share insights, discuss common challenges and solutions, and help you stay at the forefront of anesthesia practice management.

ABC will be joined at their booth by affiliate companies Medac and Plexus Technology Group (Plexus TG).  As leaders in anesthesia billing and practice management, the ABC and Medac team captures your claims, manages your practice, and provides the unparalleled information you need to manage your practice.  Plexus TG's Anesthesia Touch™ AIMS system streamlines the capture of real-time anesthesia data, enabling anesthesia providers to deliver safe, effective care to patients.

Tony Mira, ABC president and CEO, states, "The combination of ABC and Medac's billing and practice management strength, along with the prowess of Plexus TG's Anesthesia Touch, makes this team a winning combination for anesthesia providers.  Together we can achieve more."

You can find ABC at Booth #317 at Paris Las Vegas Casino Resort.

About Anesthesia Business Consultants
Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), established in 1979, is the nation's largest billing and practice management company dedicated to the complex and intricate specialty of anesthesia and pain management.  ABC's quality reporting program for all clients is able to ensure compliance with MACRA and can be extended to cover any quality initiatives requested by payers or the facility.  Our registry allows participation and successful compliance with the MIPS measures, ensures providers are protected from payment adjustments and offers bonuses for successful reporting.  Join the 10,000,000+ patients and 7,000+ anesthesia clinicians already reporting their performance through the MiraMed certified registry program. 

The heart of our perioperative suite of products is ABC's proprietary practice management software F1RSTAnesthesia.  F1RSTClient, the premier client portal, allows clients secure and seamless access to ABC's applications.  F1RSTAnalytics, our powerful suite of dashboards and reports, provides "Insight at Your Fingertips," offering real-time data prowess and providing the data to aid in operating your anesthesia practice as an effective clinical organization and successful business. Our solutions provide accurate, prompt and complete billing and revenue cycle management.  Our exclusive focus improves your cash flow and profitability.  Visit ABC at: www.anesthesiallc.com.

About Medac
Medac is one of the nation's largest anesthesia revenue cycle management companies, dedicated exclusively to anesthesia and pain management. Medac's services are designed to assist clients with the business management functions associated with the delivery of anesthesia services—in particular, the billing and collection functions—thereby permitting providers and facilities to focus on providing quality medical services to their patients. Medac's quality and results-oriented commitment to clients provide the most comprehensive and personalized service possible while optimizing reimbursement.  For more information, please visit www.medac.com.

About Plexus Technology Group, LLC
Plexus Technology Group, a subsidiary of MiraMed Global Services, is a leading provider of anesthesia information management and medication management systems.  Anesthesia Touch™ is a full-featured AIMS for both Windows and iOS platforms that supports concurrent charting and streaming physiologic data.  It is easy to use, improves processes, enhances patient safety, provides comprehensive anesthesia documentation and is certified as a full EHR for meaningful use.  For more information, visit www.plexustg.com.

Contact: Lori Imboden
Tel: 517-787-6440
Email: 232604@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anesthesia-business-consultants-to-exhibit-at-the-asas-practice-management-conference-2020-300988327.html

SOURCE Anesthesia Business Consultants, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Rohstoffe: Keine Euphorie nach Handelsabkommen
13:00
Nach dem Deal ist vor dem Deal | BX Swiss TV
09:49
Weekly-Hits: USA & Schweizer Bio- und Medtech
09:05
Vontobel: 100% upside Partizipation und fixer Coupon
08:18
Gedämpfte Freude über Handelsabkommen
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
15.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
mehr
Nach dem Deal ist vor dem Deal | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Euro erholt sich etwas zum Dollar - Stabilisiert sich zum Franken
Experte: Erste negative Anzeichen könnten Ende der Aktien-Rally bedeuten
Geberit-Aktie bricht ein: Geberit erwirtschaftet minimales Plus
Varta kündigt Millioneninvestition an - Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Swissquote-Aktie im Plus: Swissquote übertrifft Wachstumsprognosen in 2019
Dow nach neuem Rekord mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Franken steigt zum Euro zeitweise auf Hoch seit 2017 - Euro zum Dollar tiefer
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
China und USA besiegeln erstes Handelsabkommen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street fester -- SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX volatil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag stabil. Der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich auf Richtungssuche. Die Wall Street profitiert am Donnerstag vom Abschluss des Handelsabkommens. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;