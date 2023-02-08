SMI 11'325 0.8%  SPI 14'591 0.8%  Dow 34'157 0.8%  DAX 15'443 0.8%  Euro 0.9872 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'227 0.4%  Gold 1'877 0.3%  Bitcoin 21'275 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9201 -0.2%  Öl 84.4 0.4% 
08.02.2023 14:39:34

Anemoi International Ltd: id4 Contract Award

Anemoi International
0.01 GBP 42.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Anemoi International Ltd: id4 Contract Award

08-Feb-2023 / 13:39 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Anemoi International Ltd

 

Anemoi International Ltd

(Anemoi, AMOI or the Company)

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

 

id4 Contract Award 

The Company is delighted to announce that its subsidiary, id4 AG (id4), has signed a 2 year rolling contract with Dubai based Lexim Trading, a licensed precious commodities trading company, for the provision of id4s innovative client onboarding and lifecycle management software.  The value of the contract is subject to confidentiality terms.

 

Commenting, Emmanuel Nay, iD4 Founder, stated We are excited to be working with Lexim, and will continue to pursue other opportunities in the Middle East, which is experiencing rapid growth in finance and insurance.

 

About:

 

Lexim Trading is the industrial Gold trading arm of the Sampoerna Strategic Group, a privately-held investment company based in Indonesia. Sampoerna was founded in 1913 by the Sampoerna family who still control the business. Sampoerna currently has active holdings in five industry sectors, namely: agriculture, finance, property, telecommunications and timber, having sold its tobacco business to Philip Morris in 2005. 

 

https://lexim.gold/about-us/

 

http://www.sampoernastrategic.com/index.php

 

 

END

Investor Enquiries:

 

Anemoi International Ltd

enquiries@anemoi-international.com

 

 

www.anemoi-international.com

 
ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: AMOI
LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
Sequence No.: 221807
EQS News ID: 1555189

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1555189&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Aktien aktuell: NOVO NORDISK, MERCK, COLGATE PALMOLIVE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der NOVO NORDISK, MERCK und COLGATE PALMOLIVE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

