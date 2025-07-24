Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.07.2025 08:30:06

Anemoi International Ltd: Crypto Treasury Management Update

Anemoi International
0.02 GBP 4.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Anemoi International Ltd: Crypto Treasury Management Update

24-Jul-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Anemoi International Ltd

 

 

 

 

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi" or the "Company")

 

Crypto Treasury Management (‘CTM’) Update

 

Further to the announcement of 1st July, the Board of Anemoi is pleased to announce that the Company has achieved a c15% gain on the partial disposal of its IB1T and BTGD Crypto holdings. The rebalancing transactions, consistent with the Company’s active CTM Strategy, maintains the Company’s initial capital exposure to Crypto whilst realizing a near 15% gain.

Richard Emanuel, MBE, Anemoi’s recently appointed Executive Chairman comments:

 “The Board will continue to rebalance the Company’s Crypto exposure in an effort to reduce volatility and risk. Our aim is to achieve higher returns than could be achieved using fixed income instruments (bonds, deposits) whilst simultaneously attempting to reduce volatility and risk by actively managing our positions”.

 

 

 

Disclaimer: This announcement contains information regarding the Company’s crypto asset treasury management approach. Crypto assets are not currently regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and involve a high degree of risk, including significant volatility and potential loss. This information is provided for general purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a financial promotion, or an offer to buy or sell any crypto assets. Shareholders and prospective investors should exercise caution and seek appropriate independent advice before making any investment decisions based on this information. The Company accepts no liability for any loss arising from reliance on this announcement.

 

END

 

Anemoi International Ltd

www.anemoi-international.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: AMOI
LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
Sequence No.: 396791
EQS News ID: 2173806

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

