Anemoi International Ltd: Crypto Treasury Management Update

Anemoi International Ltd

Crypto Treasury Management (‘CTM’) Update

Further to the announcement of 1st July, the Board of Anemoi is pleased to announce that the Company has achieved a c15% gain on the partial disposal of its IB1T and BTGD Crypto holdings. The rebalancing transactions, consistent with the Company’s active CTM Strategy, maintains the Company’s initial capital exposure to Crypto whilst realizing a near 15% gain.

Richard Emanuel, MBE, Anemoi’s recently appointed Executive Chairman comments:

“The Board will continue to rebalance the Company’s Crypto exposure in an effort to reduce volatility and risk. Our aim is to achieve higher returns than could be achieved using fixed income instruments (bonds, deposits) whilst simultaneously attempting to reduce volatility and risk by actively managing our positions”.

Disclaimer: This announcement contains information regarding the Company’s crypto asset treasury management approach. Crypto assets are not currently regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and involve a high degree of risk, including significant volatility and potential loss. This information is provided for general purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a financial promotion, or an offer to buy or sell any crypto assets. Shareholders and prospective investors should exercise caution and seek appropriate independent advice before making any investment decisions based on this information. The Company accepts no liability for any loss arising from reliance on this announcement.

