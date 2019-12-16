Andrew Gordon-Seifert joins Cleveland office of McDonald Hopkins as intellectual property associate

CLEVELAND, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Gordon-Seifert has joined McDonald Hopkins LLC as an associate in the Intellectual Property Department of the firm's Cleveland office.

Gordon-Seifert will work with McDonald Hopkins clients on intellectual property litigation matters. The Ohio State University alum spent the last four years at the Akron office of a Columbus, Ohio-based firm, where he handled commercial and antitrust litigation, as well as matters involving trademark, trade secret and copyright issues.

After receiving his J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, graduating cum laude in 2014, Gordon-Seifert spent one year as a legal fellow with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., working on general litigation matters, licensing agreements and domain portfolio protection.

While in law school, Gordon-Seifert was awarded a scholarship as a Leadership Scholar. He also served as associate editor of the Ohio State Journal of Criminal Law and was elected Student Representative to the Long-Range Planning Faculty Committee.

Gordon-Seifert earned a B.A. in history and a Bachelor of Music in performance, graduating magna cum laude from The Ohio State University in 2011. While in college, he was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa and served as vice president of the Phi Mu Alpha fraternity.

A professional musician and cello instructor, Gordon-Seifert is a member and serves on the board of directors of the 2018 Grammy-winning orchestra, Apollo's fire. He is also the secretary on the board of directors for the Summit Choral Society and a pupil at the Scanlon Inn of Court.

Gordon-Seifert can be reached at 216.348.5417 or agordonseifert@mcdonaldhopkins.com.

