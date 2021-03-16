SMI 10’944 0.7%  SPI 13’774 0.7%  Dow 32’895 -0.2%  DAX 14’577 0.8%  Euro 1.1026 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’846 0.4%  Gold 1’735 0.2%  Bitcoin 51’410 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9260 -0.2%  Öl 67.7 -1.6% 

16.03.2021 15:15:00

Andrew Delbridge and Julienne Fleury to Join Rhino's Executive Team

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rhino announced that Andrew Delbridge, former VP of Sales at HelloFresh, and Julienne Fleury, former VP of Talent at Wunderkind, are joining the executive team as its SVP of Revenue and VP of People, respectively.

Rhino welcomes Andrew and Julienne after raising $95 million in funding — led by Tiger Global Management — in February. 

As the former VP of Sales for HelloFresh, Andrew built a cross-functional team of 400 employees and an executive management team of over 40, delivering over $225 million in additional annual recurring revenue from 2017 to 2019. After HelloFresh, he served as Vice President of Business Development at Tend, a health & wellness company focused on revolutionizing the dental experience. Andrew joins Rhino from Ribbon, a real estate fintech company, where he worked as the SVP of Sales and Marketing.

"We have the opportunity to change consumer behavior and the renting process. It's not an exaggeration to believe that in three to five years, you won't be able to put a cash deposit down. Rhino is equipped as a business to dominate this highly-regulated marketplace and make it understandable and accessible to renters and property owners," said Mr. Delbridge.

Prior to joining Rhino, Julienne worked as the Vice President and Head of Talent & Diversity at Wunderkind, a founding member of the senior leadership team. There, she scaled the company from 100 to 400+ employees in the US and UK, and growing from $30 million to $100 million in additional annual revenue over three years. She was also a founding member and general manager at Bonobos, playing a key role in developing their inventory-less brick-and-mortar retail model from 2011 to 2016. Julienne comes to Rhino from her latest position at Kering, where she served as the Director of Talent, Diversity and Inclusion.

"I knew when I spoke to Rhino that this was my calling," said Ms. Fleury. "I love helping a company hire talent through periods of high growth, developing people and teams, and ensuring that the environment is culturally rich and inclusive. I want people to be excited to come to work as their authentic selves."

"We're lucky to have these two talented individuals joining our team at Rhino, especially at this pivotal moment as we focus on reaching more renters across the country," said Paraag Sarva, CEO of Rhino. "Although taking on very different roles, Andrew and Julienne both have deep knowledge and experience building venture-backed businesses from the ground up."

About Rhino

Rhino was founded to give renters everywhere greater financial freedom to plan and enjoy their lives. We eliminate the need for traditional security deposits by replacing them with smart, affordable insurance so renters can maintain control of their cash. Instead of a large upfront cash security deposit, renters pay Rhino a small monthly fee, and Rhino insures the property owner for damages that might occur and lost rent. To date, we are offered in over 1 million homes, and we have saved renters over $250 million in cash.

