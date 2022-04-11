Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Andrew Davis Joins Cox Enterprises as Senior Vice President, Strategy

ATLANTA, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cox Enterprises announced that Andrew Davis has joined the company as senior vice president of strategy. In this role, Davis will oversee strategic planning, new business development and the company's sustainability teams, to ensure the best use of resources for growth and profitability. He'll work with senior leaders across the company to develop, facilitate and align long-range goals and objectives.

Cox Enterprises

"I'm looking forward to working with Andrew to build the future of Cox," said Dallas Clement, president and CFO, Cox Enterprises. "Cox has ambitious growth aspirations and Andrew's experience will be invaluable in helping us to hit these aggressive goals."

Davis joins Cox from T. Rowe Price Associates where he was the director of private placements in the U.S. equity division. There, he was responsible for management of sourcing, due diligence, ongoing analysis and external relationships for T. Rowe Price's private growth equity investments. Davis also spent time as a manager in the business valuation group at Deloitte Financial Advisory Services.

"Cox is a company dedicated to building for the future," said Davis. "Even though they have many well-established businesses, they continue to explore outside opportunities in other areas, including a big focus on sustainability. I'm excited and honored to join a company with a long-lasting legacy that's also focused on the future."

Davis has an MBA in Economics and Finance from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and earned his bachelor's degree from Berry College in Business Administration, Finance.  

About Cox Enterprises
Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and health care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with nearly $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our collective impact report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andrew-davis-joins-cox-enterprises-as-senior-vice-president-strategy-301523255.html

SOURCE Cox Enterprises

﻿

