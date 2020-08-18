Andrew Crone Expands Fresh Coat Painters into Buffalo, Minnesota, with New Local Franchise

BUFFALO, Minn., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 30 years in machining, long-time resident Andrew Crone is pleased to announce that he's switching gears to open a new local painting company – Fresh Coat Painters of Buffalo.

Fresh Coat Painters offers residential and commercial painting services including interior and exterior painting, sealing and staining; pressure washing; popcorn ceiling and wall paper removal; and drywall repair. Fresh Coat Painters of Buffalo has a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and free detailed quotes, and they only use high-quality materials. Fresh Coat Painters of Buffalo serves Buffalo, Long Lake, Mound, Maple Plain, Watertown and the surrounding areas.

"Fresh Coat Painters has an unmatched commitment to reliability and quality. My painters are background-checked team members and, because we're focused more on referrals and repeat customers than one-time jobs, we hold ourselves to a different standard of excellence and professionalism. It's critical to me that we exceed the expectations of every client," Crone said.

As part of the company's commitment to customer service, Fresh Coat Painters offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, which means calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job will be started within three weeks. Fresh Coat Painters has a national product partnership with Sherwin-Williams®, so products are guaranteed to be high quality.

Crone, who grew up in Minnesota and still lives locally, has been a machinist for the last 30 years. As he looked at the next part of his career, he realized he was ready for something different. When he heard about Fresh Coat Painters, Crone realized this was his opportunity to be a hometown business owner.

"As a machinist, my top priorities have always been quality and safety. As the owner of a painting company, I can use those priorities to build a better experience for my clients and a better company for my employees. I'm looking forward to serving this community in a new way," Crone said.

Fresh Coat Painters was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat Painters has been included in the Bond's Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat Painters is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association's Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. Fresh Coat Painters of Buffalo is bonded and insured.

For more information about Fresh Coat Painters of Buffalo, call 612-578-1947, email ACrone@FreshCoatPainters.com or visit http://www.FreshCoatPainters.com/Buffalo.

SOURCE Fresh Coat Painters