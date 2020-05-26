Andrew Chung, Founder of 1955 Capital, to be Featured on "This Is ClimateTech" Webcast from GreenBiz Group

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 28, 2020, at 1 PM Eastern, Heather Clancy of GreenBiz Group will host "This is ClimateTech," a webcast featuring Andrew Chung , the founder and managing partner of 1955 Capital.

In the world of climate technology, there is a broad range of emerging innovations that are of great interest to venture capitalists. Climate change is an ongoing crisis, and amid COVID-19 , interest in developing technologies to combat its effects has grown since recent economic disruptions have highlighted the systemic shortcomings of our current economy. Alternative protein sources, industrial decarbonization, alternative fuels, net-zero construction, precision agriculture, carbon capture solutions—all these innovations have proven to be worthwhile investments because they help create a more sustainable and fair global economy.

Andrew Chung of 1955 Capital will take part in the "This is Climate Tech" panel which will also feature Andrew Beebe, managing director of Obvious Ventures, and Nancy Pfund, founder of DBL Partners. Topics for the webcast include areas of climate tech that venture capitalists are actively cultivating and why, the characteristics each seek in a climate-focused entrepreneur, and how the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic could change funding in 2020.

Andrew Chung is no stranger to climate technology and other sustainable innovations. His firm, 1955 Capital , was founded on investing in businesses that create transformative solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing the world. This includes investments in food, agriculture, environment, health, education and more.

Before launching 1955 Capital, Andrew Chung was a general partner of Khosla Ventures, a preeminent investment firm with over $5 billion in investments—the world's largest venture investor in sustainable technology. At Khosla, he personally managed more than $500 million in assets, advising or serving on the board of directors of more than 20 companies -- including Lanzatech, Wattpad, Impossible Foods, Quantumscape, BioConsortia, LS9, and Ambri.

Andrew Chung is a thought leader in the sustainable technology world, previously serving on an Obama Administration White House roundtable dealing with advanced manufacturing. He was invited by U.S. Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, as a special advisor to a historic 2015 U.S.-China presidential trade mission led by Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker and Deputy Secretary of Energy Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall. He has given numerous talks about future innovations in food, energy, and U.S.-China relations, and also advised numerous global leaders on energy policy.

The live "This is ClimateTech" webcast will be hosted by GreenBiz Group on May 28 at 1 PM eastern time, and will be moderated by Heather Clancy, the editorial director of GreenBiz Group. For registrants who are unable to attend the live webcast, archived footage and resources will be available for viewing after the event has ended. Register here: https://www.greenbiz.com/webcast/climate-tech

1955 Capital was founded by Andrew Chung to invest in companies that can address the developing world's most pressing challenges related to energy, healthcare, food, agriculture, education and sustainable manufacturing. With over a decade of experience investing in these sectors at leading global firms like Khosla Ventures and Lightspeed Ventures, Chung has experience in identifying technologies with significant impact potential in developing countries and supporting entrepreneurs in developing mutually productive partnerships. The firm is based in San Mateo, California.

