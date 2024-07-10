Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktie
10.07.2024 18:30:12

Andreas Gerber not joining LLB Group Executive Board

Liechtensteinische Landesbank
60.84 CHF -4.30%
Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Personnel
Andreas Gerber not joining LLB Group Executive Board

10-Jul-2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vaduz, 10 July 2024 - Andreas Gerber, designated successor to Urs Müller, will not be joining the LLB Group Executive Board.

For personal reasons and by mutual agreement, Andreas Gerber will not take up the position. Urs Müller will remain a member of the LLB Group Executive Board for the time being and will continue to head the Retail and Corporate Banking Division. The search for a successor to Urs Müller, who will end his active career after 30 years at the LLB Group, has been started.

Important dates

  • Monday, 26 August 2024, Publication of the semi-annual results for 2024
     
  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 33 General Meeting of Shareholders

Brief portrait

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest-established financial institution in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority shareholder is the Principality of Liechtenstein. The shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services: as a full-service bank as well as in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1,213 employees (in full-time positions), the Group is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. As at 31 December 2023, the business volume of the LLB Group was CHF 102.2 billion.

Contact
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG
Cyrill Sele, Head Group Corporate Communications & Sustainability
Telephone +423 236 82 09, E-Mail ir@llb.li, Internet http://www.llb.li


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
Staedtle 44
9490 Vaduz
Switzerland
Phone: +423 236 88 11
Fax: +423 236 88 22
E-mail: llb@llb.li
Internet: www.llb.li
ISIN: LI0355147575
Valor: 35514757
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1942893

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1942893  10-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1942893&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

