Andreas Gerber not joining LLB Group Executive Board

Vaduz, 10 July 2024 - Andreas Gerber, designated successor to Urs Müller, will not be joining the LLB Group Executive Board. For personal reasons and by mutual agreement, Andreas Gerber will not take up the position. Urs Müller will remain a member of the LLB Group Executive Board for the time being and will continue to head the Retail and Corporate Banking Division. The search for a successor to Urs Müller, who will end his active career after 30 years at the LLB Group, has been started. Important dates Monday, 26 August 2024, Publication of the semi-annual results for 2024



Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 33 General Meeting of Shareholders Brief portrait Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest-established financial institution in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority shareholder is the Principality of Liechtenstein. The shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services: as a full-service bank as well as in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1,213 employees (in full-time positions), the Group is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. As at 31 December 2023, the business volume of the LLB Group was CHF 102.2 billion. Contact

