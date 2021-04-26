 Andrea Kunard Appointed National Gallery of Canada Senior Curator of Photographs | 26.04.21 | finanzen.ch
Andrea Kunard Appointed National Gallery of Canada Senior Curator of Photographs

OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The National Gallery of Canada announced today the appointment of Andrea Kunard to the position of Senior Curator of Photographs, effective today.

Andrea Kunard named Senior Curator of Photographs at the National Gallery of Canada. Photo: NGC (CNW Group/National Gallery of Canada)

"Andrea has a long history at the Gallery," said NGC Director and CEO Sasha Suda. "She has done remarkable work as our Associate Curator of Photographs—writing compelling exhibition catalogues and organizing major exhibitions such as Moyra Davey: The Faithful (2020) and Photography in Canada 1960–2000 (2017), as well as virtual ones, like Photostories Canada (launched in 2017). We are honoured to have her on our team. Her expertise will go a long way towards fulfilling our commitment to represent the communities we exist to serve, as well as to extend the reach of the collection."

In her new role as Senior Curator of Photographs, Ms. Kunard will oversee the Gallery's photography department. Collection building will focus on diversity and accessibility, paying attention to underrepresented groups and issues. While maintaining the Gallery's high standards of exhibitions and publications she will also work to reach new audiences with flexible models of engagement and exhibition opportunities. Digitization is a priority, as well as making the collection known through virtual presentations and social media.

Andrea Kunard also aims to increase collaborations with other institutions and groups to provide opportunities for their voices to be present in Gallery spaces. As well, engaging scholars with research opportunities is a priority, especially young scholars and students.

Originally hired in 1998 as Assistant Curator at the Gallery's affiliate museum, the Canadian Museum of Contemporary Photography, Andrea Kunard was Associate Curator of Photographs since 2009. She holds a PhD in Art History from Queen's University, a Master of Arts from Carleton University, a Diploma (Hons.) in Interdisciplinary Studies from the Emily Carr College of Art and Design, and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) from the University of Manitoba. Her contributions to the academic sector are noteworthy. Since 2013, she has been an Adjunct Professor at the University of Ottawa, and in the late 1990s and early 2000s, was a frequent sessional instructor on Canadian art and photography at Carleton and Queen's universities. In 2008, she co-edited a major publication The Cultural Work of Photography in Canada (McGill Queens Press), and has written numerous articles for national and international academic journals.

SOURCE National Gallery of Canada

