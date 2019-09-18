18.09.2019 21:00:00

Anderson Center for Hair Adds ARTAS iX Robotic-Assisted Surgical Suite

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anderson Center for Hair has announced the clinic is adding the ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration System to its already-robust suite of hair transplant, restoration, and revision solutions. Currently, Anderson Center for Hair is the only facility in Georgia to offer this technology.

"We have been offering our patients the benefits of ARTAS technology since we installed the ARTAS 9x system. The addition of the ARTAS iX system will allow us to further assist our patients to improve their self-esteem and achieve the aesthetic they deserve and desire," explained Dr. Ken Anderson of the company.

The ARTAS iX expands the facility's capabilities in terms of delivering patient treatment in a timely, effective manner. The system offers an advanced three-camera stereoscopic vision system that boasts a super-fine resolution of 44 microns. The robotic arm moves on seven axes, as well.

Robotic-assisted hair transplantation surgery is often a preferred solution to the linear method, as it can achieve a more personalized hairline for each patient. The system is also faster and more accurate than handheld FUE systems, while combining artificial intelligence to augment the skill of the human surgeon. Of course, some of the other benefits delivered by robotic systems include:

  • No need for scalpels
  • No need for sutures
  • No scarring
  • No plugs

In addition to the ARTAS system, Anderson Center for Hair also offers linear hair transplant surgery for specific patients, as well as hairline revisions. For patients struggling with early-stage hair loss or those seeking alternatives to surgery, the facility can offer cutting-edge treatments, such as platelet rich plasma (PRP) or low-level laser therapy (LLLT).

To learn more about Anderson Center for Hair or the new ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration System, visit https://www.AtlantaHairSurgeon.com or call (404) 256-4247.

About Anderson Center for Hair: Anderson Center for Hair is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and offers cutting-edge hair restoration treatments. Helmed by Dr. Ken Anderson, the facility utilizes a wide range of techniques, from robot-assisted surgery to PRP and low-level laser therapy (LLLT) and even conventional linear surgery, and has been featured by The New York Times, ABC News, CNN, Fox News, and more.

 

SOURCE Anderson Hair Care Center

