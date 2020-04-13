Anderson Brulé Architects Adds Award-Winning Designer Mark Schoeman as Design Principal

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Architecture industry veteran Mark Schoeman, AIA, has joined Anderson Brulé Architects, Inc. (ABA) as design principal, bringing with him 35+ years of project and firm leadership experience. In his new role, Schoeman will lead design excellence, enrich ABA's strategic and holistic philosophies, serve as a mentor, and help expand the firm's specialties in education, community, and health and wellness.

"As we continue to grow the firm and work on larger and more complex projects, I am delighted to have Mark join in our effort to broaden our leadership and deepen our design culture," said ABA President Pamela Anderson-Brulé, FAIA. "From its inception, ABA's mission and vision has been to design and build a legacy of superior community-enriching structures and unmatched client experiences."

Throughout his distinguished career, Schoeman has created a wide variety of remarkable spaces for K-12 and higher education, health care, residential and community clients. He has led teams in creating 21st century learning environments, including master planning, programming and design. In health care architecture, Schoeman is known for translating functional needs, budgets and regulations into healing environments that promote good patient and client outcomes.

"I am excited to join a company and team that exemplify my philosophy that as architects we must strive to look beyond the commoditization of the practice of architecture. We must design and create not just for our clients, but for our clients' clients – the patients, doctors, nurses, educators, librarians and the greater community – and help them employ empathy to discover real project needs," said Schoeman. "As a new member of ABA's leadership team, I am inspired by the talent here, a culture and philosophy rooted in collaboration and raw skill, as well as the opportunity to mentor and lead the next generation of architects and continuously challenge the status quo."

Schoeman's portfolio includes a range of projects: from the award-winning 5,000 sf Lewis Elementary School, to the 100,000 sf New Science Building at Glendale Community College, to one of the world's most architecturally beautiful hospitals.

Before joining ABA, Schoeman was a principal at HMC Architects, where he rose over 25 years from project architect to principal of design. Schoeman chairs the City of Claremont's Architectural Commission. Among the numerous accolades for his exceptional work, Schoeman was honored with the 2014 City of Claremont Architectural Commission Award of Excellence.

ABA was founded in 1984 in San Jose, bringing over three decades of experience and passion for architecture, innovation in design and a commitment to the transformation of the architectural profession. ABA provides a complete and comprehensive suite of services in strategic planning, architecture and interiors. ABA delivers client excellence on projects both in the large scale and mid-sized arena and operates within its primary markets of Community, Residential, Health and Wellness, and Education to create sustainable environmental models and spaces.

