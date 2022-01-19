SMI 12’530 -0.8%  SPI 15’877 -1.0%  Dow 35’368 -1.5%  DAX 15’773 -1.0%  Euro 1.0390 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’258 -1.0%  Gold 1’814 -0.3%  Bitcoin 38’947 0.8%  Dollar 0.9173 0.3%  Öl 88.6 2.4% 
19.01.2022 01:01:00

AnDAPT Introduces Power Solutions for Microchip PolarFire FPGAs

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnDAPT- the power supply specialists for FPGAs/SoCs, today launched power management solution PMICs for Microchip PolarFire FPGAs (Table 1). This follows-up on AnDAPT's previous announcement of programmable power supply solutions for various Xilinx FPGA families.

Table 1. New AnDAPT products for powering Microchip PolarFire FPGAs

AnDAPT now supports powering Microchip PolarFire FPGAs 

AnDAPT, a provider of highly integrated and programmable Power Management IC (PMIC) products (built on its proprietary and disruptive mixed-signal FPGA platform), has employed its signature AmP PMIC and proprietary software including WebAmp and WebAmp R.D. to generate power management solutions for PolarFire FPGA SKUs, both for 12 V and 5 V inputs.

The PolarFire "Ease-of-use" and "Performance-optimized" use-cases can require up to 9 power rails. In contrast AnDAPT provides system solutions using up to 2xAmP PMICs, thus affording a more compact solution saving PCB area, alleviating supply chain issues while meeting or exceeding PolarFire power performance specifications. All AnDAPT power management solution PMICs use the same silicon which can be configured to support the customer's design requirements. Using one configurable device to support multiple designs simplifies customer inventory management.

The products speed up design development for a wide range of applications within wireline access networks, cellular infrastructure, as well as industrial automation, datacenters, computing, and IoT markets. These ready-to-use programmable products provide easy and reliable solutions to power the entire PolarFire FPGA product lines while taking care of complexities such as rail consolidation, sequencing, and disparate power requirements.

The designs are bench-tested and validated, with the "Ease-of-use" use-case available to order on AmP8MEB1 evaluation board (Picture 1).

"The benefits of these ready-to-use programmable products include faster time-to-market, reduced complexity, and greater reliability through fewer ICs. These solutions can be used as-is or further modified with our software design tools to create custom solutions tailored to customer specific requirements," said Bill McLean, AnDAPT CEO. "The goal of these solutions is to enable faster product development, thus drastically reducing time to market, while ensuring high reliability and performance," Bill continued.

AnDAPT WebAmP R.D. (Reference Design) Software Tool

AnDAPT has created an intuitive software tool, WebAmp R.D., to provide ready-to-use PMIC solutions with optimum flexibility. These solutions are based on both Microchip PolarFire and various Xilinx FPGA family part numbers and use-cases. Customers can utilize these PMIC solutions as-is or modify rail sequencing, revise output voltages, alter maximum current per rail, or disable unused rails if desired. WebAmp R.D. provides all the necessary design documentation including design files, reference schematics, datasheets, BoM, and layout guides. If additional functionality is desired, such as system rails or glue logic, the generated design files can be used on AnDAPT's WebAmP software tool for further modifications.

AnDAPT Power Management Solutions 

The AmP IC uses a compact 5mm x 5mm package and a high level of integration to provide a best-in-class system power solution. Each PMIC incorporates a single or two phase DrMOS controller (up to 70A), multiple buck converters (10A/6A), high current LDOs (up to 2A) or load switches (LDSW), 4 general purpose LDOs (200mA) and power management features including fault protection and sequencing.

These PMIC solutions are available on the "PMIC solutions" page on the AnDAPT website. The designs make it remarkably simple for the designer to pick and choose a solution and get it up and running within minutes for evaluation. Further, the WebAmP R.D. tool enables designers to scale a solution both up and down quickly depending on the design requirements. In addition, these products can be used in the WebAmP tool for further customization including addition of other systems rails. This makes the AnDAPT AmP IC solution ideal for PolarFire FPGA applications and other system power requirements.

About AnDAPT

A privately held fabless Power semiconductor company, AnDAPT Holdings Ltd, designs, manufactures and markets On-Demand and programmable pre-defined power management solutions. Incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company is funded by Intel, Cisco, Atlantic Bridge, Vanguard and has pioneered a new genre of adaptive analog technology. AnDAPT offers AmP™ Adaptive multi-rail power platforms, cloud-based software tools such as WebAmP™ and WebAmP R.D.TM, and AmP power components targeting applications in medical, industrial, enterprise, server/client, storage, communications, IoT, drones and telematics applications. Visit the company website (AnDAPT.com) or call for more information.

Contact:                                                                    
Ajit Narwal
Director of Marketing, AnDAPT
+1 919 675 9272
ajit.narwal@andapt.com

Picture 1. The AmP8MEB1 evaluation board. Actual solution area ~405 mm2

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andapt-introduces-power-solutions-for-microchip-polarfire-fpgas-301461550.html

SOURCE AnDAPT

