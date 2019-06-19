AND-E Chooses Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Transform Core, Data, and Digital Capabilities

Aioi Nissay Dowa Europe (AND-E), the European subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., one of Asia's largest insurers, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform general insurers rely upon, are pleased to announce that AND-E has selected Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ Core, Data, and Digital products* to replace its legacy systems and streamline its business. AND-E will deploy the Guidewire products, starting with its ITB (insurethebox) motor line of business in the UK.

"A key driver in our selection of InsurancePlatform was the need for a vendor solution encompassing all the core insurance platform capabilities as well as having a European footprint aligned to our group,” said Mike Swanborough, CEO, AND-E. "This platform will provide the opportunity for us to leverage greater efficiency, flexibility, agility, and system performance; to support our business growth and profitability.”

Guidewire InsurancePlatform will enable AND-E to:

Build a unified business architecture and new foundation for its current and future needs;

Implement a streamlined solution across all lines of business within a reasonable timeframe; and

Develop greater customer engagement solutions as well as focus on more value-add activities to lead the way in connected mobility protection.

"Our current business architecture is diverse and complex, so the ability to unify and streamline it is central to our selection,” commented Frank Kaczorek, Head of IT, AND-E. "In addition, it was important to have as much 'out of the box' functionality as possible from the start. Guidewire products fulfil both requirements, and will support our sizing, scaling aspects, business models, and service vision.”

"Guidewire is delighted to welcome AND-E to our customer community,” said Keith Stonell, managing director, EMEA, Guidewire. "We look forward to supporting them in this phase and in their roll out across Europe, as well as working with them as they develop the technological foundation that will help them achieve their strategic business goals.”

*AND-E selected Guidewire PolicyCenter™, Guidewire Client Data Management™, Guidewire Rating Management™, Guidewire Reinsurance Management™, Guidewire ClaimCenter™, and BillingCenter™ as its new underwriting, policy administration, client data, rating, reinsurance, claims, and billing management systems. The company also chose Guidewire DataHub™ and Guidewire InfoCenter™ for enterprise-wide data management and business intelligence. In addition, AND-E selected Guidewire EnterpriseEngage™ to support omnichannel digital service to its customers and vendors.

About Aioi Nissay Dowa Europe

The Aioi Nissay Dowa Europe Group (AND-E) is a group of companies, headed by Aioi Nissay Dowa Europe Limited (ANDEL), who are subsidiaries of the Japanese insurance giant MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of Asia’s largest insurance groups. With a principal focus on providing auto-centric insurance and protection products, either directly or on behalf of strategic partners, AND-E offers both retail and corporate products with the approach tailored to best meet local needs. AND-E’s vision is ‘To lead the way in connected mobility protection’.

AND-E has a close working partnership with Toyota Motor Corporation, the largest single shareholder of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. Through its majority shareholding in Toyota Insurance Management SE (TIM), it provides Toyota's insurance expertise across Europe, and the same for Lexus under the trading style of Lexus Insurance Management.

AND-E acquired Insure The Box Limited, the largest telematics insurance provider in the UK. Other subsidiaries include the life insurance company, Aioi Nissay Dowa Life Insurance of Europe AG (ANDLIE).

www.aioinissaydowa.eu

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that general insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For all information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005129/en/