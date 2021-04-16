 Anchor Food Professionals Reinvents Classic Raya Dishes with Modern Twist | 16.04.21 | finanzen.ch
Anchor Food Professionals Reinvents Classic Raya Dishes with Modern Twist

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fonterra Brands Malaysia's food service arm, Anchor Food Professionals, kicks off its 'Inspirasi Raya' campaign with the unveiling of 10 traditional dishes reinvented using the Anchor Extra Yield Cooking Cream.

Rendang Ayam Pedas

Paying homage to iconic festive dishes and desserts from different states across Malaysia, the campaign aims to ignite the kampung spirit by bringing a taste of home cooking to urban kitchens. Recipes curated include a variation of state-famous Raya staples such as Rendang Tok and Rendang Ayam Pedas from Perak and Rendang Kambing Hitam from Pahang, to further inspire the celebration of favourite Ramadan and Raya dishes.

Step-by-step recipes and demonstration videos incorporating the Anchor Extra Yield Cooking Cream were made possible with the help of Fonterra's in-house chefs, Chef Noorfiruz Mohamad Noor, Chef Ichiro Wong and Chef Chrispian Arthur Epui.

Jack Tan, Fonterra Brands Malaysia's Foodservice Director, shared, "Following the COVID-19 pandemic, home cooking has been the choice for many families. As the country's largest provider of high-quality fit-for-purpose dairy ingredients, we wanted to provide home cooks with an accessible solution that serves the entire family's sophisticated yet simple culinary-at-home delights."

"Cooking and preparing for a feast during Raya is usually the highlight of the celebration. It has been a challenging year for all of us, and we hope that sharing these recipes will bring light, joy and happiness to those celebrating, near and far."

The remake of the dishes elevates the experience of Raya-feast preparations, which many Malaysians can relate to intimately. Formulated for heat stability and creamier consistency, the Anchor Extra Yield Cooking Cream is the perfect alternative to santan (coconut milk).

"Raya preparations is made easier with the Anchor Extra Yield Cooking Cream as it is made for convenience and saves valuable time in the kitchen while maintaining the recipe's consistency," Tan added.

The Anchor Extra Yield Cooking Cream is made from high quality New Zealand milk source delivering natural dairy goodness with rich taste and aroma. It is a pre-reduced cooking cream with a 20% better yield than most UHT cooking creams hence more time and costs saved too.

Anchor Food Professionals has a long history of supplying restaurants, cafes and bakeries with the natural, grass-fed New Zealand dairy, enabling them to meet customer demand for great tasting food. With its strong heritage since 1886 in producing high-quality dairy products, Malaysians are in for a feast this Ramadan and Raya season.

More classic dishes and recipes such as the Bubur Pedas from Sarawak, Lontong Johor, Ayam Masak Lemak Cili Api, Ikan Bakar, Kuih Lapis, Puteri Ayu and Kurma Banana Shake can be found on Anchor Food Professionals' Official Facebook.

SOURCE Anchor Food Professionals

