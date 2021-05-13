SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 34’114 1.6%  DAX 15’200 0.3%  Euro 1.0945 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’952 0.1%  Gold 1’825 0.5%  Bitcoin 44’058 -3.9%  Dollar 0.9061 -0.3%  Öl 66.9 -3.1% 
Anchor Audio Expands Presence In Canada

Anchor Audio appointments Canadian firm, DataVisual Marketing as an official Anchor Audio distributor and representative

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Audio leading manufacturer of portable PA systems for education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, has strengthened support of its rapidly growing Canadian presence with the appointment of DataVisual Marketing as distributor and representative. Alex Jacobs, CEO, made the announcement from company headquarters in Carlsbad, CA, noting that DataVisual will be responsible for marketing the entire Anchor product line.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario with offices located across the country, DataVisual is Canada's leading distributor of audio visual, presentation and communication solutions serving all ProAV markets including key areas of importance for Anchor Audio such as education, government, corporate and houses of worship. The Company will market, sell and support Anchor Audio's innovative BigFoot & Beacon All-in-Ones and a comprehensive "Great from Music, Best for Voice" range of AC & AC/DC audio gear with hi-performance integrated wireless gear.

"Anchor Audio's Canadian dealers will greatly benefit from DataVisual. Their customer-centric approach mirrors our dedication to our dealers worldwide. We are excited to have them as part of our international distributor and representative network." Said Alex Jacobs, Anchor Audio CEO.

"We are excited to be the Canadian distributor for Anchor Audio," added Lisa Kislich-Lemyre, CEO of DataVisual. "The products available to our customers from Anchor will strengthen our portfolio and my team is ready to bring to market proven products that are relied on when addressing crowds of hundreds or thousands and solving current needs as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic" 

About Anchor Audio: Established in 1973, manufactures a wide variety of education, government, and religious markets, including innovations in all-in-one battery powered PA systems, as well as a full compliment wireless technologies. For more information visit: www.anchoraudio.com.

About DataVisual: DataVisual Marketing Inc is a Canadian value-added distributor focused on Audio Visual product solutions, presentation and communication solutions. DataVisual supports its distribution functions with an experienced field sales team, inside sales support, in-depth product & technical support, product demonstration equipment and vendor training sessions. For more information on DataVisual Marketing please call 888.294.9889 or visit http://www.datavisual.ca.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anchor-audio-expands-presence-in-canada-301291226.html

SOURCE Anchor Audio

