07.05.2021 04:43:00

Anantara Vacation Club Expands Points' Redemption Opportunities for Members

BANGKOK, Thailand, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a global pandemic, Anantara Vacation Club is leveraging new partners to offer a greater range of points' usage options in members' home countries around the globe.

Anantara Vacation Club Logo

From 2021 onwards, members can use their points to redeem a new range of product offerings with just a few clicks on the app or website. Points can be redeemed for a wide range of services, including fine dining, spa treatments, resort vouchers, adventure park admission and more. New redemption options are being launched in Thailand, Malaysia, mainland China and Taipei, with additional options for Hong Kong and Singapore to be added in the coming months.

"A true vacation club has to provide much more than accommodation. From the beginning, we've integrated 5-star hotel services, and have since expanded to include more entertainment opportunities both in and outside our resorts." said Maurizio Bisicky, Chief Operating Officer. "While some new services have been spurred by the ongoing pandemic, what truly distinguishes us from other operators is that our stay enhancements are all redeemable with Club currency. This is not a revenue stream, but a necessary evolution for any club whose primary goal and ultimate measure of success lies in members' satisfaction."

The latest additions come on the heels of the Club's existing points' usage options, including airport transfers, resort vouchers, F&B and family photography sessions. A new collection of signature resort experiences will also be introduced at the Club's flagship property, located in Mai Khao, Phuket. Designed to enhance the holidays of family travellers, the programmes will include family camp-outs, health programmes, kids' science camp, and team building.

About Anantara Vacation Club

Discover a better way to holiday with Anantara Vacation Club. With countless destination options throughout Southeast Asia and beyond, members can enjoy exclusive access to 5-star hotel services, spacious accommodations, private pool villas, luxurious dining, on-site spas and unique local experiences to complete the perfect holiday. As Asia's most flexible points-based vacation programme, members' points can be used for accommodation, additional stay perks and amenities, airline loyalty miles and a wide selection of products and services made available through the Club's extensive list of global partners and affiliates.

To learn more, visit www.anantaravacationclub.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Weibo.

For Media Inquiries, contact:

Andrew Schiff
Content Manager, Anantara Vacation Club
aschiff@anantaraclub.com

 

SOURCE Anantara Vacation Club

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

