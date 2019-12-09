ANANDA appoints ANGEL REAL ESTATE to manage sales operations of Ideo brand in global markets

BANGKOK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ananda Development Public Company Limited (ANAN), leading real estate developer in Thailand, with positioning of "Urban Living Solutions", appoints Angel Real Estate Consultancy (ARE), an exclusive agency for reputed Thailand condominium developers, to be the company's agent for International Sales Management. ARE will take responsibility for introducing ANAN's condominium brand "Ideo". The launch of "Ideo Charan 70-Riverview" was a resounding success with overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Mr.Chanond Ruangkritya, President and CEO of ANAN, said "Our company is delighted to bring this outstanding new development to the real estate community in Charansanitwong area with the launch of 'Ideo Charan 70-Riverview'. This project has attracted interest from many foreign customers, with almost 30% of the units already purchased."

Mr. Chaiyuth Chunnahacha, CFO of ANAN, said "We know our and relationship and collaboration with ARE, an exclusive agency for highly reputed Thailand condominium developers, will be a successful one. We're confident that ARE will make our 'Ideo Charan 70-Riverview' the popular choice with buyers looking for a new condominium next to skytrains that's equipped with stunning river views and attract more foreign buyers."

Mr. Lee Sze Min Chairman and CEO of ARE, said "ARE has a proven track record in global markets and we are leaders in sales management of local and international property projects in all market segments. We will introduce 'Ideo Charan 70-Riverview' to nine markets - Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Japan, MainlandChina, Dubai and France. To achieve Ananda's sales targets of 1,700 MB."

Ideo Charan 70-Riverview is a 38-storey high-rise condominium, comprising 1,421 units, a project valued at 3,509 MB. The property's 295 m away from BTS Bang Plad Station and offers riverview residences (above10th floor) from 26 sqm to 56 sqm, and common areas on the rooftop, including Sky Infinity Track, Iconic Sky Bar, Recharge Lab, Panoramic Work Loft, 24/7 Active Gym, Ozone Hallway and Boxing Arena with HYBRID room (4.5-metre high ceilings). Located at ideal location 100m away from Chao Phraya River, the Ideo Charan 70-Riverview is the first true riverside condominium in Charansanitwong area. Residents can relax and enjoy a panoramic river view on 38th floor all day, one of the prime reasons this property has gained so much interest and positive feedback from partners and buyers. Construction will be finished by 2022.

