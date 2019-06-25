Analytics Ventures Portfolio Companies Highlighted During Department of Homeland Security CIO Tour of Top San Diego Tech Companies

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics Ventures, an award-winning venture capital studio for early stage artificial intelligence-driven companies, announced today that it is one of six San Diego organizations selected for a visit by U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) technology leaders. More than 30 senior information technology and cybersecurity personnel from federal government agencies and the military are touring the six local tech companies June 24 – 25, 2019. Analytics Ventures will highlight portfolio companies Dynam.AI and Kazuhm.

"We are honored to have been chosen to participate in the DHS tour of top San Diego tech companies and appreciate the San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE) and Regional Economic Development Corporation's (EDC) invitation to introduce the Department of Homeland Security to our companies," said Navid Alipour, Managing Partner at Analytics Ventures. "We take pride in our work founding companies that differentiate themselves with technology developed at our own artificial intelligence lab."

While many San Diego companies were considered for this visit, CCOE and EDC tapped six companies to highlight a cross section of new technologies in the region. Along with Analytics Ventures, these companies include Qualcomm, Redhorse, Shield AI, Teradata, and Walmart Labs. The collective group will demonstrate everything from artificial intelligence and machine learning to 5G, data analytics and cybersecurity.

Dr. John Zangardi, the DHS Chief Information Officer (CIO), whose office is jointly leading this outreach trip with the DHS Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate, "sees industry engagement as vital to ensuring the DHS mission takes full advantage of the best industry has to offer. There are exciting advancements in 5G, IOT, ML/AI and cyber that we want to learn more about. And I want to ensure that industry understands the DHS mission challenges."

"The Science and Technology Directorate seeks opportunities to make connections, share ideas, and discuss best practices and new capabilities with cybersecurity professionals from across government, industry, academia and the international community," notes William N. Bryan, DHS Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science and Technology. "Through this series of tours, we hope to learn from companies that are advancing their capabilities in cybersecurity to better inform our efforts to build a secure and resilient cyber backbone for the nation and address the complex threats of our future."

The DHS CIO and S&T tour highlights the importance of collaboration between the public, private, academic, government and military sectors to foster greater cybersecurity, and is a component of CCOE and the City of San Diego'sSecure San Diego initiative, which fosters region-wide efforts to create a more secure cyber environment and position San Diego as a global hub of cybersecurity innovation.

About San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence

San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE) is a non-profit that focuses on regional planning and program implementation in order to address cybersecurity workforce, economic development and infrastructure challenges and opportunities through collaboration with industry, academia and government agencies. CCOE supports the growth of the cyber industry, promotes cybersecurity in San Diego and provides a template to mobilize other regions. Learn more at www.sdccoe.org.

About San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation

San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation's (EDC's) mission is to maximize the region's economic prosperity and global competitiveness. As an independently funded non-profit fueled by more than 160 companies and organizations, EDC takes a data-driven approach to attracting, retaining and expanding companies and the talent pool across the region's three traded economies: military, tourism and innovation. Learn more at www.sandiegobusiness.org.

About Analytics Ventures

Analytics Ventures is a venture studio fund providing front-to-end infrastructure to ideate, form, launch, and fund brand new companies in artificial intelligence (AI). With its own in-house AI lab, technology, back-office, and marketing setup, Analytics Ventures takes companies from formation to public launch in as little as six months. Recently named Venture Capital Firm of the Year 2018/19 by the Global Annual Achievement Awards for Artificial Intelligence, our ecosystem is supported by a large network of corporate and academic partnerships, as well as other venture funds. Analytics Ventures has launched leading AI ventures ranging from financial services, to healthcare, advertising, and more. To learn more about Analytics Ventures, visit www.analyticsventures.com.

About Dynam.AI

Dynam.AI provides customers across the globe with platform-enabled AI solutions built to uplevel any organization in any industry. Dynam.AI's detection, prediction, and optimization technologies have emerged from years of intensive research and development by a team of world-leading AI physicists and engineers. Empowered by the proprietary UPx™ framework, Dynam.AI's suite of AI-enabled solutions is uniquely adaptable to tackle specific business needs, all while setting the industry standard in precision and accuracy. To learn more about Dynam.AI, visit www.dynam.ai.

About Kazuhm

Kazuhm is revolutionizing how companies process workloads through a new type of distributed computing technology. The Kazuhm platform unifies the compute resources of an organization from desktops, to servers, to cloud, to edge, creating a private compute fabric where containerized workloads can be intelligently placed and processed to optimize IT costs, security, and performance. Through an easy user interface, customers are leveraging Kazuhm today to simplify Kubernetes, build their own private distributed compute networks, run workloads on-premises enabling the lowest possible latency, and easily manage multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments. To learn more about Kazuhm, visit www.kazuhm.com.

