Analytic Index identifies the most active and effective Walmart Sponsored Search advertisers

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Analytic Index officially announces they will be offering Walmart sellers (brand manufacturers and agencies) free monthly reports of sponsored search activities to help alleviate pains associated with recent changes in Walmart's digital ad platform. The comprehensive reports cover brands with top sponsorship activity, top keywords, and results of select campaigns. The following categories are highlighted in the analysis.

Arts, Crafts & Sewing

Auto & Tires

Baby

Beauty

Clothing

Electronics

Food

Health

Home

Home Improvement

Office Supplies

Patio & Garden

Personal Care

Pets

Sports & Outdoors

Toys

Video Games

"Our technology platform provides brands and agencies the sales and search data to make effective investments in organic search and sponsored search," said Nathan Rigby, co-founder of Analytic Index. "We have created these free reports to help manufacturers get a solid understanding of which brands are sponsoring most frequently, top keywords, and the efficacy of campaigns."

Analytic Index intends to offer these reports on a monthly basis and expand to other major e-commerce platforms as well. "As we continue to provide e-commerce analytic offerings for additional platforms, we will also offer additional free reports," said Rigby. Within the following weeks, we plan to release the first-ever Sponsored Search Analysis for Amazon covering January of 2021.

The Walmart Sponsored Search Analysis for January 2021 can be downloaded at https://get.analyticindex.com/walmart-sponsored-search-january-2021

About Analytic Index

Analytic Index helps brand manufacturers who seek superior e-commerce growth by providing comprehensive digital retail coverage with actionable recommendations for Sales, Search, and Digital Shelf. Analytic Index provides a holistic and retailer-comparative solution across all major Digital Retail sites with Category, Competitor, and Keyword intelligence at an affordable price.

