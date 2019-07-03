Analysis on the Worldwide Smoothies Market (2019-2024) by Product, Distribution Channel, Packaging Material, Consumption Pattern, and Region

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smoothies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smoothies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global smoothies market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

With the improving economic conditions, malnourishment and nutritional deficiencies which earlier affected a large segment of the population have now been replaced with chronic diseases such as arthritis, stroke, obesity, diabetes, epilepsy and heart attacks, particularly in developed countries. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic diseases are one of the leading health problems in the US.

However, owing to rising health consciousness in confluence with the adoption of healthier lifestyles, consumers are altering their everyday diet. They are shifting from carbohydrate-laden food products toward healthy protein-enriched snacks and meals. In addition to this, they are consuming more functional foods and beverages like smoothies to meet their daily nutritional requirements.

Apart from this, owing to hectic lifestyles and long working hours, a rise in the demand for on-the-go-meal options has been observed which, in turn, is strengthening the market growth.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Smoothie King, Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies, Suja Juice, Innocent Drinks, Bolthouse Farms, Jamba Juice Company, Ella's Kitchen Ltd, Barfresh Food Group, Inc, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, etc.

Key Questions Answered



How has the global smoothies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global smoothies industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the consumption pattern?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global smoothies industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global smoothies industry?

What is the structure of the global smoothies industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global smoothies industry?

What are the profit margins in the global smoothies industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Smoothies Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.5 Market Breakup by Packaging Material

5.6 Market Breakup by Consumption Pattern

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Dairy-Based

6.2 Fruit-Based



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Restaurants and Smoothie Bars

7.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.3 Convenience Stores

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Packaging Material

8.1 Plastic

8.2 Paper

8.3 Glass

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Consumption Pattern

9.1 Out of Home

9.2 At Home



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Smoothie King

15.3.2 Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

15.3.3 Suja Juice

15.3.4 Innocent Drinks

15.3.5 Bolthouse Farms

15.3.6 Jamba Juice Company

15.3.7 Ella's Kitchen Ltd.

15.3.8 Barfresh Food Group Inc.

15.3.9 Tropical Smoothie Cafe



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5eg1u5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analysis-on-the-worldwide-smoothies-market-2019-2024-by-product-distribution-channel-packaging-material-consumption-pattern-and-region-300879852.html

SOURCE Research and Markets