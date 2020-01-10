Analysis on the World's Insurance Fraud Detection Industry, 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insurance fraud detection market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.



The factors include enhancing the operational efficiency, expanding the customer experience, manage a large volume of identities through organization effectively, stringent regulatory compliances and growing adoption of advanced analytical techniques are boosting the growth of the insurance fraud detection industry. The fraud detection system is a software application that is utilized to offer analytical solutions against fraud incidence and enables to identify future occurrences.



The global insurance fraud detection market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, and end-user. Based on the deployment type, the market is segmented into the cloud and on-premises. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on the solution, the market is segmented into fraud analytics and authentication.



The global market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold the largest share in terms of revenue in the insurance fraud detection market owing to large trends that include bring your own device, IoT and growing cloud adoption and increasing internal and external threats is propelling the growth of the market.



The key players of the insurance fraud detection market include IBM Corp, Oracle Corp, SAS Institute Inc., Fair Isaac Corp, SAP SE, BAE Systems, PLC, ACI Worldwide, Inc., NCR Corp., Experian, PLC, FRISS, Software AG, and BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions.



