Analysis on the World's Environmental Consulting Market, 2019-2023 with Profilings of AECOM, Fluor Corporation, Jacobs Engineering Group, and John Wood Group

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Environmental Consulting Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global environmental consulting market has showcased the high growth during the previous years and projections are made that the market would rise progressively in the forecasted years i.e., 2019 to 2023.

The global environmental consulting market is predicted to augment owing to rising urbanization, surging consumer awareness, growth in smart cities spending, increase in electronic waste, an initiative to save environment and growth in stringent environmental laws.

Conversely, the growth of global environmental consulting market would be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are systems and information technology interruption and lack of trained experts.

Moreover, some of the latest trends in the market are: rise in carbon emission, the decline in fossil fuel and government initiatives and regulations.

The global environmental consulting market includes players like AECOM, Fluor Corporation, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and John Wood Group, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Environmental Consulting: An Overview
2.1.1 Environmental Consultancy Application
2.2 Environmental Consulting Services: An Overview
2.3 Environmental Consulting Services Segment: An Overview
2.4 Environmental Consulting Services Industry Personnel: An Overview
2.5 Advantages of Environmental Consulting Services: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Environmental Consulting Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Environmental Consulting Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Environmental Consulting Market by Segment (Site Remediation Consulting Services, Water and Waste Management Consulting Services, Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence and Others Environmental Consulting Services)
3.1.3 Global Environmental Consulting Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa)
3.2 Global Environmental Consulting Market: Segment Analysis
3.2.1 Global Water and Waste Management Consulting Services Market by Value
3.2.2 Global Site Remediation Consulting Services Market by Value
3.2.3 Global Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence Market by Value
3.2.4 Global Others Environmental Consulting Services Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America Environmental Consulting Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 North America Environmental Consulting Market by Value
4.2 Asia Pacific Environmental Consulting Market: An Analysis
4.2.1 Asia Pacific Environmental Consulting Market by Value
4.3 Western Europe Environmental Consulting Market: An Analysis
4.3.1 Western Europe Environmental Consulting Market by Value
4.4 South America Environmental Consulting Market: An Analysis
4.4.1 South America Environmental Consulting Market by Value
4.5 Eastern Europe Environmental Consulting Market: An Analysis
4.5.1 Eastern Europe Environmental Consulting Market by Value
4.6 Middle East Environmental Consulting Market: An Analysis
4.6.1 Middle East Environmental Consulting Market by Value
4.7 Africa Environmental Consulting Market: An Analysis
4.7.1 Africa Environmental Consulting Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Urbanization
5.1.2 Surging Consumer Awareness
5.1.3 Growth in Smart Cities Spending
5.1.4 Rise in Electronic Waste
5.1.5 Initiative to Save Environment
5.1.6 Environmental Laws
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Systems and Information Technology Interruption
5.2.2 Lack of Trained Experts
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 Rise in Carbon Emission
5.3.2 Decline in Fossil Fuel
5.3.3 Government Initiatives and Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Environmental Consulting Market Players: A Financial Comparison
6.2 Global Environmental Consulting Market Players Digital Strategy

7. Company Profiles
7.1 AECOM
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.1.2 Financial Overview
7.1.3 Business Strategy
7.2 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
7.2.1 Business Overview
7.2.2 Financial Overview
7.2.3 Business Strategy
7.3 Fluor Corporation
7.3.1 Business Overview
7.3.2 Financial Overview
7.3.3 Business Strategy
7.4 John Wood Group
7.4.1 Business Overview
7.4.2 Financial Overview
7.4.3 Business Strategy

