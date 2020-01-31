Analysis on the $240B Plastic Bottles Industry, 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Bottles Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plastic bottles market was valued at USD 159.68 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 240 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2020-2025.



Plastic remains one of the most utilized packing materials than its equivalents like paper, glass, and metal. The low cost of packaging is encouraging its use in various industries. With environmental concerns arising in more and more countries, important players have boosted their investments in research and development to tackle environmental concerns and make plastic bottles safer for use.



Plastic packaging has been witnessing an increasing inclination from consumers over other products, as plastic packages are light in weight and easier to handle. Similarly, even the major manufacturers prefer to use plastic packaging solutions, owing to their lower cost of production. The introduction of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) polymers expanded plastic bottling applications. With PET bottles being the most widely used packaging for water, the consumption of PET is growing in various countries.



The beverage industry in India is primarily dominated by PET bottles, which hold a larger market share in beverage packaging in comparison to glass & plastic bottles. According to FICCI, Indians consume 11 kg of plastic per year in comparison to 109 kilograms by an average American, and this figure is further expected to rise in the coming years. Most of the PET bottles used in the country are manufactured locally, while a minority share of 2% is imported from other nations.



On the other hand, new trends in food packaging, like PET bottled rice, are creating new potential for growth in Japan. Most of the PET bottles used in the country are manufactured locally, while a minority share of 2% is imported from other nations. Other packaging materials, such as PP and HDPE, are also finding growing adoption, with companies looking to attract consumers by offering different types of products.



According to a recent study, almost 90% of the total plastics that end up in the ocean come from rivers in Asia. This particular issue is turning out to be a restraining factor in the usage of plastic bottles. Similarly, in North America, increasing awareness about environmental concerns over the usage of plastic remains the major constraint for the growth of the plastics industry.



In addition, few towns in the region have started to ban the utilization of single-use plastic, including bottles and containers. For instance, in April 2018, Malibu announced to move toward the ban of single-use plastic, which is expected to negatively impact the market growth in North America over the next six years. Owing to the rising stringent regulations against plastic recyclability, the plastic bottle manufacturers, coupled with end-users are expected to use more recyclable materials.



Key Market Trends



Plastic Bottles Continue Holding the Substantial Market Share in Beverage Containers

This highly-efficient packaging helps conserve a large volume of resources. From morning juices to rejuvenating drinks, consumers are now spending more on the products, which keep them refreshed and are safe to consume. The growth is expected to be observed across different beverage products like juices, coffee, tea, soups, non-dairy beverages, and others. This trend has created a huge demand for cost-effective packaging solutions in the beverage segment.

On average, the amount of glass, steel, and aluminum required to pack 10 gallons of the beverage are approximately 40, 8 and 3 lb, respectively. However, with plastic, the same amount of beverage can be packaged and transported using just 2 lb of the material. Thus, highly efficient plastic packaging helps conserve large amounts of resources. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is used for the packaging of carbonated drinks due to its high impact-resistant nature, and moisture and gas barrier properties and also has a rigid structure with high strength. The growth of plastic packaging is observed across different beverages segments, like coffee, tea, soup, non-dairy beverages, and others.

The low penetration of the returnable form of bottle packaging has led to the increasing demand for cheaper packaging solutions in the beverage industry, resulting in substantial growth of the plastic bottles market. There is a substantial market for single-use crushable bottles around the world, chiefly for packaging of bottled water and carbonated beverages. However, the growth of these single-use disposable bottles is challenged by the increasing awareness regarding the high environmental impact of such bottles.

North America is One of the Major Contributors to the Plastic Bottles Market

The plastic bottles market in the United States is estimated to grow at a steady rate, owing to increasing consumption and industrial applications of plastic-made containers. According to the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), the demand for plastic bottles continues to expand in the United States . Plastic projects to continue to increase across products and sectors, including beverage, food and water, household, pharmaceutical sectors. In the United States , bottled water consumption is increasing every year. In 2017, the total volume of bottled water consumed in the United States was 13.7 billion gallons, which was an increase of 7.4% from 2016. This approximately translates into an average of 36.3 gallons of water consumption per person.

. Where, HDPE's main market is in large volume juices, milk, and water, PET is dominant in most medium and small volume beverage markets. Bottled water is presently the second major beverage type, by volume, in , trailing behind carbonated soft drinks. However, there are environmental concerns growing around in several of the states in regarding the use of plastic bottles and containers. For example, has introduced a ban on the sale of single-use plastic water bottles on city-owned property, and by 2018 the city wants to ban even food and other products associated with plastics. Moreover, strict regulations, increasing demand in the end-user industry, and the growing demographics favoring cost-effective solutions are some of the factors augmenting the growth of the market in the region. The number of companies in North America is looking to expand into emerging markets, with no sophisticated cold storage chains and producing packages that can provide longer shelf life is growing. Under these circumstances, the demand for plastic packaging products, such as bottles and containers, has increased tremendously in the last decade and has been a major driver for the global plastic bottles market in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The plastic bottles market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.



Industry Developments



June 2019 - Plastipak Italia Preforme s.r.l., a subsidiary of Plastipak Packaging, and Garbo S.r.l. have entered into an exclusive relationship in Italy to develop and bring to market industrial-scale PET chemical recycling for use in preform and bottle applications. Garbo's proprietary, leading-edge technologies for chemical recycling will complement Plastipak's already expansive and industry-leading recycling and sustainability capabilities.

- Plastipak Italia Preforme s.r.l., a subsidiary of Plastipak Packaging, and Garbo S.r.l. have entered into an exclusive relationship in to develop and bring to market industrial-scale PET chemical recycling for use in preform and bottle applications. Garbo's proprietary, leading-edge technologies for chemical recycling will complement Plastipak's already expansive and industry-leading recycling and sustainability capabilities. December 2018 - Amcor opened a new home care packaging site in India . As part of a seven-year agreement with Unilever signed in 2017, Amcor, the global packaging leader, made a substantial investment to build and equip the state-of-the-art Bharuch plant, at Gujarat, in the Western region of India .

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand in Bottles-Water Industry

4.2.2 Growing Demand from the Packaging Industry

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Growing Environmental Concerns Over the Use of Plastics

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Raw Material Type

5.1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.1.2 Poly Propylene (PP)

5.1.3 Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

5.1.4 High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

5.1.5 Other Raw Materials

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Beverage

5.2.2 Food

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Beauty and Personal Care

5.2.5 Household Care

5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alpha Packaging

6.1.2 CKS Packaging Inc.

6.1.3 Consolidated Container Company

6.1.4 Plastipak Holdings Inc.

6.1.5 Graham Packaging Company

6.1.6 Comar LLC

6.1.7 Amcor Ltd.

6.1.8 Berry Global Inc.

6.1.9 Alpack Plastic Packaging

6.1.10 Gerresheimer AG

6.1.11 Cospack America Corporation

6.1.12 Bericap GmbH & Co. KG



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



