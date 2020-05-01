Analysis of the World's Nut-based Spread Market, 2020-2025: Hazelnut Spreads is the Fastest Growing Segment

DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nut-based Spread Market Forecasts, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nut-based spread market is projected to register a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2025.

Key Highlights

Nut-based spreads are finding an increased consumption among the consumers, owing to the nutritional benefits of the spreads, the different mouthfeel from normal spreads, etc.

Peanut butter allergies have led to the decline in the peanut butter market and hence led to the increase in consumption of other nut-based spreads.

Almond holds a larger share among the nut-based spreads followed by hazelnut spreads.

There is a great scope for innovation in the market majorly the blending of flavors.

Apart from the well-established brands, various small players are also entering the market with a wide product portfolio.

Key Market Trends



Hazelnut Spreads is the Fastest Growing Segment



Hazelnut spreads is the second largest segment with only almond spreads ahead of it. Hazelnut also contribute to the chocolate and other nut based spreads. Consumers seeking for various healthy options of spreads are also boosting the hazelnut market. The consumers who follows a plant based diets are the major users of nut based spreads.



The major players are making use of this opportunity to produce protein rich spreads from plant sources. High sugar content of the hazelnut chocolate spreads has negetaively impacted the market as the consumers are becoming more health conscious and are looking for low sugar substitutes.



North America is the Largest Market



North American spreads market is a well established market and the production of nut based spreads in the region is self sufficient. Nut based spreads were established in the North American market at the initial stages of the product introdcution and is a part of the American breakfast. United States is the largest market in North America and accounts for around 30% of the region's share.



Increasing demand for low fat spreads is a major factor driving the nut based spreads in North America. Major brands such as Nutella are dominating the market and coming up with various innovations such as spreads made with natural ingredients i.e. free from additives like artificial sugars, gelling agents etc.



Competitive Landscape



Global nut-based spread market is a highly concentrated market with the major 4-5 players holding more than 60% of the market share. JM Smucker's, Kraft Foods Group, ConAgra Foods Inc., and Hormel Foods Corporation dominate the market. Apart from the major players, there are many other players competing in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Peanut Based Spreads

5.1.2 Almond Based Spreads

5.1.3 Walnut Based Spreads

5.1.4 Cashew Based Spreads

5.1.5 Hazelnut Based Spreads

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Specialist Retailers

5.2.4 Online Retail Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 The J.M. Smucker Company

6.4.2 The Kraft Heinz Company

6.4.3 Hormel Foods Corporation

6.4.4 Conagra Foods Inc.

6.4.5 Ferrero International

6.4.6 Nestle S.A.

6.4.7 The Hershey Company



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5b1vy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analysis-of-the-worlds-nut-based-spread-market-2020-2025-hazelnut-spreads-is-the-fastest-growing-segment-301051080.html

SOURCE Research and Markets