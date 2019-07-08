Analysis of 30 Prominent North American Mobile Money Businesses, 2019 Report

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Modern Mobile Money Business Profiles 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Modern Mobile Money Business Profiles 2019 report provides analysis of 30 prominent North American mobile money businesses.

It includes players in the payments, banking, commerce, and retail markets in the region. The research covers detailed company profiles, which include information on main offerings and key customers, investments, funding, growth trends, revenue and subscriber data. This research can be helpful to executives looking to explore range of mobile money offerings and their value proposition in North America markets.



Questions Answered by the report:



1. Who are the innovative mobile money players in North America?

2. What are the product portfolios of prominent mobile money players in North America?

3. What are the various strategies adopted by North America mobile money players in the payments, banking, commerce, and retail markets?

4. Who are the leading players, and what are their unique strategies?

5. Which segment has got maximum attention of mobile money players in North America?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Acorns

2. Affirm

3. Allied Payment Network

4. Apple Pay

5. Billguard

6. Billmatrix

7. Ceretel's Prepaid Card Program

8. Clearxchange

9. Credit Karma

10. Credit Sesame

11. Doxo

12. Dwolla

13. Ezuza

14. Google Wallet

15. Moneystream

16. Moven

17. Movil Cash

18. Paynearme

19. Paypal

20. Payso

21. Payzapp

22. Popmoney

23. Prism

24. Regalii

25. Rentmoola

26. Ripple

27. Sofi

28. Square Cash

29. Venmo

30. Wirex

