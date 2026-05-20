Analog Devices Aktie 907697 / US0326541051
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20.05.2026 13:16:22
Analog Devices Sees Strong Growth In Q3; Declares Dividend 11% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, semiconductor company Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.
For the third quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $2.45 to $2.75 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.15 to $3.45 per share on projected revenues between $3.8 billion and $4.00 billion.
The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on June 16, 2026 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2026.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, ADI is trading on the Nasdaq at $405.00, down $9.31 or 2.25 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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