+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
05.11.2019 01:35:00

Anacott Resources Corp Announces Change in Board of Directors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

VANCOUVER, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Anacott Resources Corp. ("Anacott" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Barbara Broughton to its board of directors. Ms. Broughton Barbara is a qualified management consultant specialising in corporate communications and, in a career spanning over 20 years, has held senior positions in agencies and large corporations in the energy, pharmaceutical and telecommunications sectors. Barbara has held directorships of multiple private and public companies and acted as a trustee of two unit trusts. In September 2019, Barbara was appointed Campaign Director for a Vancouver-based charity.

Anacott also announces the resignation of Mr. Joseph Mullin as a director of the Company. The Company would like to express its heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Joseph Mullin for his contribution to the Board of Directors.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the appointment of certain persons as directors and officers of the Company and associated matters. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, that the directors and officers may not perform their roles as currently expected. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release.

SOURCE Anacott Resources Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

04.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
04.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Ascom Holding AG
04.11.19
Gold trotzt positiver Marktstimmung
04.11.19
Vontobel: derimail - Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mit Chance auf Renditeverdopplung
04.11.19
Rekordfahrt beim SMI dürfte sich heute fortsetzen
04.11.19
Daily Markets: SMI – Das Ziel rückt näher / Facebook – Grosse Sprünge nach dem Quartalsbericht
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Chef Braun: Umsätze in Vorjahren korrekt verbucht - Wirecard-Aktie legt kräftig zu
Meyer Burger: Verzögerungen bei Heterojunktion-Grossauftrag aus Nordamerika - Aktie gefragt
Schweizer Notenbank notfalls zu weiterer Zinssenkung bereit
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Freundliche Stimmung am Markt: SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX über 13'100 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Leiturteil in Frankreich stützt UBS-Aktien - Stimmung für CS- und Julius Bär-Aktien ebenfalls positiv
Vifor-Aktie im Plus: Vifor und Janssen vermarkten künftig gemeinsam Diabetesmittel in den USA
Neben WeWork-Pleite: Diese Unternehmen kämpfen ebenfalls mit Schwierigkeiten
Uber schlägt Erwartungen - Anleger schicken Aktie dennoch abwärts
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla verbucht Gewinne - doch wie lange noch?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Freundliche Stimmung am Markt: SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX über 13'100 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägten am Montag grüne Vorzeichen das Bild. Der DAX eroberte die 13'000-Punkte-Marke zurück. Die Wall Street blieb auch am Montag auf Rekordkurs. Mit Gewinnen präsentierten sich die größten Börsen in Asien zum Wochenstart.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB