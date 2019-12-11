Ana Navarro to Keynote the PRNEWS Crisis and Measurement Summit on February 25 at the Miami Hilton Downtown in Miami, Florida

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRNEWS' Crisis and Measurement Summit will feature a lineup of speakers from brands like Google, Univision, IBM, Forbes, Carnival Cruise Line, McDonald's, PayPal, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the City of Miami Beach. Ana Navarro, political pundit and co-host of ABC's The View will keynote the event. She'll be discussing the crises facing the Hispanic and Latin American communities, along with the role that communicators play in being effective allies for tackling these issues.

The Crisis and Measurement Summit presents an opportunity for PR and communications professionals to dive deep into the industry's most progressive curriculum on Crisis Management and Communications Measurement and discover how leading brands are staying on top of their crisis communications strategies and proving the ROI of their PR efforts.

Two workshops will take place the morning of February 25. Participants will be able to choose from "Creating Your Crisis Response Plan and Team" and "How to Prove and Present the ROI of Your PR Efforts".

View the agends for the Workshops and Summit here. The Early-Bird rate ends January 10, so register soon at http://www.prconferencemiami.com.

For questions regarding the Summit, contact PRNEWS' Shana Murik at: smurik@accessintel.com. Interested in becoming a sponsor? Contact Mike Coon at: mcoon@accessintel.com.

