An open letter to Canada, on behalf of your neighbourhood pharmacy

TORONTO, March 20, 2020 /CNW/ - As we come together as a country, we are each looking for ways to support and care for one another. This includes your neighbourhood pharmacy and staff who are working hard to stay open and provide you with medications.

Please remember that to keep you healthy, your pharmacy team must remain healthy and have your support. To do that, here are our three requests:

Please don't stockpile. Yes, this is a stressful moment and anxiety levels are high. But we need to ensure everyone can access the supplies and medication they need. Let's give one another the chance to acquire what we need.





If you're sick, phone us. Our pharmacists can speak by phone to provide you consultation or arrange for your medication to be delivered. Visiting when you're sick could make others sick; most notably the elderly and vulnerable, or pharmacy staff.





When at the pharmacy, keep a safe distance. With shortages of masks and gloves, please make every effort to keep a safe distance from the pharmacy team and others around you to limit the spread of illness.

Pharmacists and pharmacy teams are on the frontlines of COVID-19, and we will continue to be here for Canadians. We're here to support you through this uncertain time.

When WE'RE healthy, we can help YOU be healthy.

Thank you for supporting your neighbourhood pharmacy and your fellow Canadians.

Sincerely,

Sandra Hanna, RPh.

CEO, Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

SOURCE Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada