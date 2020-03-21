21.03.2020 00:18:00

An open letter to Canada, on behalf of your neighbourhood pharmacy

TORONTO, March 20, 2020 /CNW/ - As we come together as a country, we are each looking for ways to support and care for one another. This includes your neighbourhood pharmacy and staff who are working hard to stay open and provide you with medications.

Please remember that to keep you healthy, your pharmacy team must remain healthy and have your support. To do that, here are our three requests:

  • Please don't stockpile. Yes, this is a stressful moment and anxiety levels are high. But we need to ensure everyone can access the supplies and medication they need. Let's give one another the chance to acquire what we need.

  • If you're sick, phone us. Our pharmacists can speak by phone to provide you consultation or arrange for your medication to be delivered. Visiting when you're sick could make others sick; most notably the elderly and vulnerable, or pharmacy staff.

  • When at the pharmacy, keep a safe distance. With shortages of masks and gloves, please make every effort to keep a safe distance from the pharmacy team and others around you to limit the spread of illness.

    • Pharmacists and pharmacy teams are on the frontlines of COVID-19, and we will continue to be here for Canadians. We're here to support you through this uncertain time.

    When WE'RE healthy, we can help YOU be healthy.

    Thank you for supporting your neighbourhood pharmacy and your fellow Canadians.

    Sincerely,

    Sandra Hanna, RPh.
    CEO, Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

    SOURCE Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Inside (Anzeige)

    20.03.20
    		USA wollen in den Preiskrieg am Ölmarkt eingreifen
    20.03.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    20.03.20
    		Vontobel: derimail - 40% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt
    20.03.20
    		SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
    20.03.20
    		Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kursverfall / Nestlé – Aufwärtskorrektur durch?
    19.03.20
    		Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
    18.03.20
    		How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
    03.03.20
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    20.03.20
    		Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
    18.03.20
    		Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
    11.03.20
    		Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
    mehr
    Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    US-Indizes schliessen fester -- SMI klettert bis Handelsende kräftig -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
    Europaweites Leerverkaufsverbot: Sinnvoll in Zeiten der Corona-Krise?
    Norwegische Krone bricht ein - Notenbank signalisiert Eingriff
    Dufry: Offenbar wurden mit Margin Call Millionen Aktien abgestossen - Aktie über 20 % im Plus
    ASMALLWORLD-Aktie schiesst hoch: ASMALLWORLD schreibt 2019 schwarze Zahlen
    SNB-Interventionen nehmen 2020 zu - 2019 in beschränktem Ausmass
    SMI gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
    Credit Suisse ist im ersten Quartal bisher gut unterwegs - Zahlen schieben CS-Aktie an
    Aktienmarkt nicht länger überbewertet: Stockt Buffett jetzt auf?
    Warum auch auf die Schweiz eine Rezession zukommt

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    SMI gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
    Die Wall Street gab ihre anfängliche Gewinne ab. Der heimische Markt konnte seine Zuschläge vor dem Wochenende nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte um die Marke von 9'000 Punkten. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Freitag ein Plus verzeichnen.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB