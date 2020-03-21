|
An open letter to Canada, on behalf of your neighbourhood pharmacy
TORONTO, March 20, 2020 /CNW/ - As we come together as a country, we are each looking for ways to support and care for one another. This includes your neighbourhood pharmacy and staff who are working hard to stay open and provide you with medications.
Please remember that to keep you healthy, your pharmacy team must remain healthy and have your support. To do that, here are our three requests:
Pharmacists and pharmacy teams are on the frontlines of COVID-19, and we will continue to be here for Canadians. We're here to support you through this uncertain time.
When WE'RE healthy, we can help YOU be healthy.
Thank you for supporting your neighbourhood pharmacy and your fellow Canadians.
Sincerely,
Sandra Hanna, RPh.
CEO, Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada
SOURCE Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada
