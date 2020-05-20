An Irvine Business Uses a Non-Toxic Water Solution to Disinfect Current Facilities and Those Preparing for Re-Opening

IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses that have been closed for several weeks including restaurants, movie theaters, beauty salons, childcare facilities, gyms, assisted living homes and any business where crowds of people typically gather, need to sanitize and disinfect their environment without harmful chemicals.

Hi Definition, a superior environmental cleaning company in Irvine, California, has a specially designed reactor that uses ordinary tap water containing dissolved sodium chloride, to put it through Electro-Chemical Activation (ECA) using AQUAOX, creating a pure and safe hospital grade disinfectant/cleaner that is environmentally friendly. Technicians use state-of-the-art, highly engineered, designed electrostatic sprayer. Ultra fine droplets cling to all surface sides reaching under tables, chairs, around handrails, doorknobs and even between keys on a keyboard.

AQUAOX products have been tested to be effective against a number of contagious pathogens and pandemic level viruses, such as Pseudomonas Aeruginosa, Salmonella, Enterica, Staphylococcus Aureus, Swine Influenza Virus (H1N1).

Using soaps, and harsh toxic chemicals frequently can become a health problem as described in these studies and reports.

The Mayo Clinic research reported saying "…more than 6,000 participants were studied over two decades…Women who use cleaning products regularly, particularly those who work as professional cleaners, may have a more rapid decline in lung function over time than women who do not use those products regularly. With age, the chest wall becomes less limber and the abdomen can get in the way of the ability to take deep breaths."

CDC report titled: Effects of Skin Contact with Chemicals.

Continued exposure to chemical cleaning products over even a short amount of time will have an alarming adverse affect on human skin. "Skin damage as a result of contact with chemicals can reduce your skin's ability to protect you."

"…Permanent damage may also occur to body organs or systems as a result of chemical exposure to the skin…Some chemicals cause reddening, dryness, and cracking of the skin on contact. These chemicals are known as irritants."

WebMD report: "…Constant use of any toxic chemical could have this negative affect that irritates your eyes, skin and a person's respiratory system."

Another study by the Environmental Working Group , funded by Rachel's Network took two years to complete the study. It stated "Up to 48 toxic chemicals commonly used in everyday consumer products have shown up in blood and urine samples of five prominent women environmental activists, according to a study by the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit organization devoted to protecting human health and the environment…Testing was primarily targeted toward products used in everyday consumer products that have escaped regulation under the Toxic Substances Control Act," Anila Jacob, MD, MPH, a senior scientist with the organization, said at a news briefing.

Hi Definition provides their deep cleaning services at several Southern California facilities including Gordon Labs who manufacture and bottle lotions and creams; JP Sportswear; O'Melveny Law Firm; Harbor Day School; R&B Wire Products and several other businesses.

Imagine knowing that a facility has been thoroughly disinfected without harmful chemicals leaving an environment "back to zero".

