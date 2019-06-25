25.06.2019 06:00:00

An Invitation to Exhibit at ITE HCMC 2019

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th anniversary of ITE HCMC 2019, Vietnam's largest and most established international travel event is scheduled to take place on 5-7 September 2019 at Saigon Exhibition Convention Center, Ho Chi Minh City.

ITE HCMC is the dynamic business platform for industry players to showcase latest tourism products, innovations and services.

With less than 3 months to the event, this is the best opportunity to leverage, maximise one's outreach and to be amongst key buyers, sellers and decision makers from all over the world.

WHATS NEW AT ITE HCMC 2019?

  • Over 300 hosted buyers
  • Over 35,000 trade and public visitors expected at the event
  • Over 40 prominent hosted media
  • Longer show opening hours

Limited booth space available, secure one today

ITE HCMC 2018 KEY STATISTICS:

  • 7,529 SQM Total Exhibition Space
  • 250 Hosted Buyers from 45 Countries
  • Over 300 Participating Companies & Brands
  • 25 Hosted Media from15 Countries
  • 30,000 Visitors
  • 7,646 B2B Meetings Conducted in Total

WHAT THE EXHIBITORS SAID ABOUT ITE HCMC 2018:

"We are happy to participate in ITE HCMC as we now have negotiations with the travel agents in many countries." PRINCE HOTELS & RESORTS - THAILAND

"The exhibition has attracted many big companies in the tourism industry. It is a good opportunity for Vinpearl to reach out to many potential buyers abd penetrate new markets. We will definitely join the next edition in 2019!" VINPEARL - VIETNAM

"We will come back next year!" PENANG GLOBAL TOURISM - MALAYSIA

"Great to see Vietnamese attracted to Japan and eager to visit. Looking forward to expanding the marketing and coming back to the event!" BIG CAMERA INC, TOKYO CONVENTION - JAPAN

"The exhibition is well organized, clean and safe. We will come back to participate in ITE 2019." BEN THANH TOURIST - VIETNAM

"Great visitor responses!" TASHI TOURS & TRAVEL- BHUTAN

BOOK THE BOOTH TODAY

Visit www.itehcmc.com to find out more

Sales enquiry: +65-6411-7709,ite.sales@informa.com

Organized by: Informa Markets

GOASIAPLUS is an official media partner for ITE HCMC 2019.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190624/2505982-1

SOURCE GoAsiaPlus

