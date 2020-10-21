SMI 10’051 -0.9%  SPI 12’573 -0.8%  Dow 28’309 0.4%  DAX 12’625 -0.9%  Euro 1.0723 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’195 -1.0%  Gold 1’924 0.9%  Dollar 0.9048 -0.2%  Öl 42.5 -0.8% 
21.10.2020 15:18:00

An Innovation Made In Québec: Maximed, the First Aerosol Pathogen Aspirator, Will Soon Make its US Debut in 3 Colorado Hospitals

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - AQC Dust is announcing the first American deployment of the Maximed, an innovative aerosol pathogen aspirator developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating like a vacuum system, Maximed eliminates at the source the particles and aerosols exhaled by patients being treated in operating rooms, reducing the probability of contamination by 85 to 90 %. Six (6) Maximed units will start servicing hospitals part of SCL Health in Colorado next week: Lutheran Medical Center, Platte Valley Medical Center, and Samaritan Hospital. Along with a strong sanitary protocol, it will help these hospitals treat more patients right away without compromising the safety of doctors, surgeons, nurses, or hospital personnel. To face the new normalcy, Maximed should become the new standard.

Through an articulated arm, Maximed creates a suction around the exhalation area of the patient. All aerosols and microscopic droplets are vacuumed up and passed through our HEPA filter, certified 99.997% efficient on 0.3-micron particles. By removing particles from the respiratory zone and filtering the air every hour, the spread of pathogens is reduced up to 90%, protecting everyone in the operating room.

With North America in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus, Maximed is the cost-efficient way to help thousands of patients get safer access to urgent or elective surgeries across Canada. Developed with public health authorities in Québec, where Maximed is already in operation in 4 hospitals. CSA/ULC certified for hospital environments, it is suitable for all medical practices (otolaryngology, cardiology, pulmonology, anesthesiology, etc.), and efficient on all types of airborne viruses or pollutants.  The use of Maximed in hospitals will make patients feel safer and healthcare workers more confident in the operating room.

Martin Brisebois, President of AQC, added: "Maximed is our way to help healthcare systems around the world be more resilient and reduce the risks to patients and healthcare workers during this pandemic, and beyond"

More info on http://maximed.com .

About AQC Dust
AQC Dust is the leader in air treatment for 30 years. Based in Quebec, AQC produces a full range of dust and pollutant capture systems and helps keep the pharmaceutical industry and hospitals safer since 2004.

SOURCE AQC Dust

pagehit