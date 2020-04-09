+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
09.04.2020 21:00:00

An initiative of the Fondation du CHUM powered by Vidéotron - Smartphones to protect health professionals and let patients stay in touch during the pandemic

MONTRÉAL, April 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Patients at the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM), a designated COVID-19 institution, can now communicate with CHUM physicians from their hospital beds using a smartphone. This new initiative, instigated by La Fondation du CHUM, will enable patients to receive necessary care and treatment while limiting contact with health professionals, thus minimizing the risks of contagion. The initiative has been made possible by Vidéotron and Québecor, who have supplied 150 mobile phones with unlimited data plans.

Logo: Fondation du CHUM (CNW Group/Fondation du CHUM)

"These devices will give many patients continued hope and the opportunity to stay in touch with their loved ones, and will also protect medical personnel. This is excellent news!" said Julie Chaurette, the foundation's President and CEO.

Dr. Fabrice Brunet, CHUM President and CEO, sees the new initiative as very comforting for patients and highly beneficial for medical staff. "With these phones, our patients can keep in contact with their relatives and loved ones during these difficult times. The devices are also very valuable for medical personnel, letting them talk with patients about their general condition, the intervention plan and daily progress. In addition, mobile telephone communication between patients and caregivers minimizes the risk associated with travel by our staff. The CHUM is fortunate to be able to count on Québecor, Vidéotron and La Fondation du CHUM, and I thank them for their support," said Dr. Brunet.

Maintaining a connection with patients, including the most vulnerable, during the pandemic

Patients with mental health issues will also be able to continue their treatment more efficiently thanks to a system for consulting their health professional remotely.

Note that communication devices are subject to the same rules regarding disinfection as all medical instruments in use at the CHUM.

About La Fondation du CHUM

The role of La Fondation du CHUM (www.fondationduchum.com) is to provide the CHUM with a source of additional funding. In doing so, it helps establish the CHUM as an international reference point in treatment, teaching, research and health promotion.

La Fondation du CHUM acts as a catalyst and a driving force in achieving the CHUM's mission through a host of initiatives, fundraising activities (mailings, solicitation of individual donors, private foundations and businesses) and its major fundraising campaign. It also organizes benefit events whose reputation is now securely established, and funds itself through income derived from various complementary initiatives, among which are the Travel Health Clinic.

SOURCE Fondation du CHUM

