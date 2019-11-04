An Authority on Quantum Computers speaks at Techfin Asia 2019

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Techfin Asia 2019 seems to be aiming at discovering just how far the disruptive technologies can go in today's developed financial sector.

At Techfin Asia, AI, Big Data, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Open Banking, eCommerce, InsurTech, Sharing Economy, Payments and even Quantum Computing will also be near the top of the agenda as the audience hopes to hear more from these disruptive innovators around the globe.

Since Techfin Asia is only 2 days, each delegate needs a strategic and smart approach to networking that maximizes your time during the period. Don't miss connecting with these big names below:



Brian Eccles, Principal Analyst, IBM Q Ambassador, spent more than 30 years in financial and IT industry including IBM, P&G and PwC for market research, technology prognostication and controlling a low earth orbit satellite. He will speak about "Brave New World of Quantum Computing".

Sebastian Roervig, Special Projects, Grab, builds the strategy and business development for Southeast Asia's largest ride hailing and e-wallet company. He will speak about "Leveraging Emerging Technologies in a Fast-paced Region".



Rohan Handa, New Ventures, BBVA, leads BBVA's venture initiatives within fintech space, including digital assets and blockchain, future of mobility, identity and digital wallets across US, UK, Europe and Latin America. He will speak about "Corporate Venturing Strategy".



Basudev Banerjee, Director, Financial Services, Microsoft, has more than two decades of experience in Business Transformation, Consulting, Product Management and Program Implementation in Financial Services Industry. He will speak about "Digital Transformation & Cloud Technologies".

Tom Menner, Director, Solution Architecture for Asia Pacific, R3, is an architect for digital commerce solutions including payments, digital marketing, customer analytics, B2B integration and applied blockchain patterns. He will speak about "Building on Enterprise Grade Digital Asset Platform".



Youngkwon Kim, Head of Digital Finance Consulting Team, Samsung SDS, has been working in Finance IT sector over 20 years and was former Finance IT Lab and Digital Finance Strategy Team Leader in Samsung SDS. He will speak about "Moving Forward to Digital Transformation in the Financial Industry".



Jimmy Song, Bitcoin Fellow, Blockchain Capital, is a well-known developer, educator, lecturer, author and evangelist of bitcoin. He will speak about "How Bitcoin Changes Incentives".



Bobby Lee, Founder and CEO, Ballet, was the Co-founder and CEO of BTCC, the first bitcoin exchange in China and just recently founded his second startup, Ballet in early 2019. He will speak about "Making Cryptocurrency accessible to Everyone".

Nico Eggert, Director, Digital Innovation, MetLife, leads a major transformation program to modernize digital user experiences for various audiences in Europe, United States and Asia. He will speak about "Innovation in Life Insurance".

Jason Tung, Senior Director, Corporate Strategy, Walmart, is a strategic business leader and management consultant with consumer experience in retail, CPG and hospitality. He will speak about "Digital Innovation in US Retail powered by Emerging Technologies".

