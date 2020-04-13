Amyris Experiences Very Strong Sales Start with Pipette Hand Sanitizer for the Whole Family

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS), a global science and technology leader of pure, sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, today announced the full market launch and sales of its Pipette branded hand sanitizer as of April 9th. Pipette, Amyris' clean baby skincare brand, offers the new plant derived hand sanitizer to consumers on Pipettebaby.com in 8oz and soon 32oz and 2oz sizes.

This new addition to the Pipette brand range was brought to market in record time; with less than two weeks between ideation and full execution to help fight COVID-19. The combination of science, supply chain agility, Pipette brand recognition, and Amyris' promise of No Compromise® products has been at the heart of an accelerated process.

Since its launch, the product has seen demand well above expectations prompting the search for expanded supply capacity with a short-term goal of reaching 1 million units monthly. During the first three days after launch, Amyris sold in excess of $1.5 million of hand sanitizer and continues to experience very strong demand. The company is donating 21,000 family size 32oz units to front line health care workers battling the COVID-19 crisis, including UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, Alameda Hospital, Fairmont Hospital & Rehabilitation Center, Highland Hospital, John George Psychiatric Hospital, San Leandro Hospital, UCLA, Cedars Sinai; and Elmhurst Hospital, Mount Sinai, St Francis Hospital and New York Presbyterian Hospital. Amyris has already donated hand sanitizer to corporations, like Bloom Energy, which is refurbishing much needed ventilators for hospitals.

The Pipette hand sanitizer is safe for use by all ages and has a high-quality skin-feel, ideal for high use areas such as the medical field. The product contains 65% USP grade alcohol, plant-derived squalane, is fragrance-free, cruelty free, vegan, non-sticky and fast absorbing with no rinsing required. Amyris and Pipette are committed to the healthiest skin and clean ingredients at a time when skin health and cleanliness are a top priority for society.

"At Pipette our priority is to develop and deliver healthy products for babies, families, and the planet. We quickly mobilized to create a clean, plant-derived hand sanitizer, to protect parents, families and the thousands of doctors, nurses and first responders who we rely on to keep us healthy," stated Caroline Hadfield, President of Pipette.

"We've developed and scaled a hand sanitizer for the whole family. The response has been outstanding, and we are scaling quickly to meet demand of one million units monthly and more as this product becomes a part of our new daily life for all of us as consumers," said John Melo, President & CEO of Amyris. "In addition to our Pipette hand sanitizer, we are also working with the pharmaceutical community and government agencies to apply our leading synthetic biology platform to help scale a vaccine adjuvant and potential therapies for COVID-19 as they evolve through trials."

About Pipette

Pipette is a clean baby care brand with a mission to give every child the best start. We serve parents who strive to raise more conscious individuals while leaving behind a better planet for their children. With the same passion that led our scientists to ban over 2,000 potentially harmful ingredients from our labs and products, we've made protecting babies our goal by only using the safest, most necessary ingredients from the purest sources. With the most stringent standards of testing and safety, we create the highest quality clean formulations with sustainable packaging. Because we believe that when we make it easy for parents to take care of their little ones, we are taking care of our future and our planet. Pipettebaby.com

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. We apply these technologies to generate yeast strains that convert sugarcane syrup to highly-pure molecules. We supply sustainably-sourced ingredients at industrial scale for B2B partners. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding production volume, timing and acceleration, expected demand and revenue from product sales, product donations and launch, efficacy of molecules as vaccine adjuvants, and potential utilization of fermentation-based molecules to use as treatment against COVID-19. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

