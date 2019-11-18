+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
18.11.2019 19:04:00

Amynta Names Rex Lyon as Global Chief Revenue Officer of its Warranty Business

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group announced today that Rex Lyon has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of its warranty business. In this role, Rex will oversee development and execution of distribution strategies across Amynta's automotive and consumer warranty businesses.

The Amynta Group Logo https://www.amyntagroup.com (PRNewsfoto/The Amynta Group)

"By leveraging Amynta's scale, as the leading warranty provider, Rex will accelerate our growth through his deep understanding of the automotive and warranty industries," said Dennis Kane, CEO Global Warranty, Amynta. "Rex is uniquely qualified for this role and his customer-centric approach is well aligned with Amynta, as we continue expanding our organization to better-serve our agents, dealers, and customers."

"I'm excited to be joining an organization that is a leader in automotive and consumer warranty," said Lyon. "I appreciate Amynta's relentless focus on delivering for its customer and I'm looking forward to driving additional growth across the warranty businesses."

Lyon brings more than 20 years of insurance and warranty experience to Amynta. He joins from Zurich North America, where he held multiple leadership positions across their Finance and Insurance, Warranty, and Property and Casualty businesses. Lyon's previous experience also includes leading sales and distribution at B&B Programs, a division of Marsh & McLennan Agency.

About Amynta
Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $1.8 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

Amynta Media Contact:
Brenna Tetley
Phone: +1.646.887.9498
Email: Brenna.Tetley@AmyntaGroup.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amynta-names-rex-lyon-as-global-chief-revenue-officer-of-its-warranty-business-300960133.html

SOURCE The Amynta Group

