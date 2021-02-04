SMI 10’861 0.8%  SPI 13’547 0.7%  Dow 30’976 0.8%  DAX 14’060 0.9%  Euro 1.0813 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’642 0.9%  Gold 1’789 -2.5%  Bitcoin 33’364 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9039 0.5%  Öl 58.7 0.1% 
04.02.2021 18:16:00

Amynta Names Brad Isaacson Senior Vice President of Program Development

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider of property & casualty and warranty protection products and services, announced that Brad Isaacson has been appointed Senior Vice President of Program Development. Brad will be responsible for driving new program development opportunities and helping manage carrier relations and reinsurance alliances across the organization.

The Amynta Group Logo https://www.amyntagroup.com (PRNewsfoto/The Amynta Group)

"We are excited to have Brad join Amynta. Brad's proven track record of achieving profitable growth through sales execution with disciplined underwriting and program management will be invaluable as we develop new programs and expand our offerings across the business," said Bob Schultz, Chief Organic Growth Officer of Amynta Group.

"I am extremely excited to join Amynta at such a dynamic time in our Industry. Amynta has built a strong underwriting focused MGA platform and I look forward to working with the team to build on that success and expand our program offerings in the marketplace," said Brad Isaacson.

Brad brings over 30 years of underwriting, sales and leadership experience within the insurance industry. Brad joins Amynta from The Hanover Insurance Group, where he served as Vice President, leading the business development efforts of Hanover Programs nationwide, including serving as Regional President at AIX Group, Hanover's specialty program business. Brad's previously held leadership and underwriting roles at American Safety Insurance Services, Fireman's Fund Insurance Company and Liberty Mutual. Brad is a certified Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriter.

About Amynta
Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered, and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

Media Contact:
Brenna Tetley
Phone: +1.646.887.9498
Email: Brenna.Tetley@amyntagroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amynta-names-brad-isaacson-senior-vice-president-of-program-development-301222538.html

SOURCE The Amynta Group

