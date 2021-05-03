SMI 11’078 0.5%  SPI 14’237 0.4%  Dow 33’875 -0.5%  DAX 15’169 0.2%  Euro 1.0999 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’981 0.1%  Gold 1’780 -0.4%  Bitcoin 53’387 3.3%  Dollar 0.9123 -0.1%  Öl 66.5 -1.2% 
03.05.2021 12:19:00

Amwins Group, Inc. to Acquire Equisure, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Group, Inc. ("Amwins"), a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Equisure, Inc., an innovative leader in products unique to exposures associated with equines and canines.

"The addition of Equisure will extend our Underwriting division's capabilities to a new, highly specialized segment of the market," said Scott M. Purviance, Chief Executive Officer of Amwins. "We are excited to partner with such a long-standing, well-respected program and look forward to working with Diane and her team to deliver equine and canine insurance solutions to our clients."

Expected to close later this month, this transaction will further position Amwins as the industry's largest and most diversified specialty distribution firm. Equisure clients can expect a continued high level of service, with access to a broader range of markets, products and tools.

"We are proud of the program we have built over the past 30 years and are excited to start this next chapter as part of the Amwins family," said Diane Lesher, President of Equisure. "This relationship will help expand our reach and share our passion with more customers and markets."

Amwins offers a variety programs for specific product lines, industry segments and business types. With decades of experience in highly specialized markets and industry niches, Amwins underwriters have earned the trust of major carriers. Amwins offers more than 60 in-house programs and underwrites more than $1.7B in annual premium through its Underwriting division.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Amwins Group, Inc.

Amwins Group, Inc. is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 125 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $22 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

About Equisure

Equisure, Inc. specializes in insurance for equine and canine risks. Its knowledgeable and experienced team works to ensure the proper insurance coverage is provided for owners, clubs and related associations for their highly specialized needs. For more information, please visit equisure-inc.com. 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amwins-group-inc-to-acquire-equisure-inc-301282019.html

SOURCE AmWINS Group, Inc.

