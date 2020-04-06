AMWAY MALAYSIA Brings Cleaner Air to Healthcare Frontliners, Public

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMWAY Malaysia has stepped up to the call from the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia to ensure the country's healthcare professionals, the frontliners in the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, patients, family members, and the general public get high quality and cleaner air at government hospitals nationwide.

AMWAY Malaysia today handed over 150 units of Atmosphere Air Purifier worth RM858,600 to MOH to be distributed to the Emergency and Trauma Units of public hospitals all over Peninsular Malaysia, Labuan, Sabah and Sarawak.

This second batch of donation of air purifiers to MOH, is in addition to the first batch of air purifiers distributed last month to public hospitals, bringing the total number of air purifiers donated to MOH thus far at 250 units, worth RM1.4 million.

The earlier batch of 100 units were distributed to 11 government hospitals in Selangor last month, with Hospital Sungai Buloh, one of the main battlefields in Malaysia for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the first to receive the Atmosphere Air Purifier units on 17 March, 2020.

In appreciation, MOH Secretary General Datuk Seri Dr. Chen Chaw Min said, "It means a lot to us that AMWAY Malaysia was early to donate these air treatment systems and quick to respond to our additional request in times of need. The first donation to Hospital Sungai Buloh was in preparation of the impending COVID-19 crisis. Now that we have entered the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) phase, although our healthcare professionals are in high spirits, their health and well-being is always top of mind."

"They have been working long hours at the emergency and trauma units. Such lengthened period of work exposure in these units can lower their immunity against other illnesses and diseases caused by bacteria," Datuk Seri Dr. Chen said.

Mr. Mike Duong, Managing Director of AMWAY Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei said: "Amway is happy to support Ministry of Health and the frontliners with this additional request for help following first batch that was distributed in March. We are glad we can be of service to meet the needs of the country again in times of such an unprecedented crisis by leveraging on our technology and expertise in air purification."

"With high quality air purifiers, our healthcare professionals will get better and cleaner air, thus, reducing the risk of contamination during such a crucial and critical phase of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in hospitals."

The non-Internet connected model of Atmosphere Air Purifier handed over to the Ministry, has a built-in sensor that automatically adjusts its speed to adapt to changing air conditions. It features an activated HEPA Filter that can eliminate 99.99% of airborne particle contaminants that pass through the filter, including pollen, bacteria, dust mites, viruses, smoke and impurities as small as 0.009 microns.

AMWAY's Atmosphere Air Purifier has also received the "Seal of Approval" by the British Allergy Foundation that was tested by an independent laboratory adhering to the protocol developed by leading allergy specialists, specifically to benefit people who suffer from allergy, asthma, sensitivity and intolerance.

"AMWAY Malaysia has a clear vision of helping people live better and healthier lives. Our healthcare professionals play an essential role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and to continue to treat non-COVID-19 patients at the same time. As a corporate citizen, we are pleased to be able to discharge our corporate social responsibility in times of need to safeguard theirs and the general public's health," Mike added.

Apart from government hospitals, AWMAY Malaysia had also reached out to the National Cancer Council (MAKNA) by donating 25 units of the same air purifiers to its centers and 71 units to shelters under the Social Welfare Department nationwide. These bring the total of Atmosphere Air Purifier donated to date to 346 units, worth up to RM2 million of in-kind donation.

