Kryptokurse am Nachmittag
credit agricole asset management group caam group
27.07.2023 19:19:21

Amundi: Success of the capital increase reserved for employees

credit agricole asset management group caam group
57.55 EUR 0.00%
Press release

Paris, July 27th 2023

Success of the capital increase reserved for employees

The capital increase reserved for employees "We Share Amundi" (announced last June) was successfully implemented on 27 July 2023: more than one employee in three in the world, and more than one in two in France, participated in this operation which proposed for the sixth consecutive year a subscription of shares with a discount. More than 2,000 employees in 15 countries have subscribed to this capital increase for an amount exceeding €30 million.

This operation, which is part of the existing legal authorizations voted by the Annual General Meeting of 12 May 2023, reflects Amundi’s desire to involve its employees not only in the development of the company but also in the creation of economic value. It also contributes to reinforce employees' sense of belonging.

The impact of this operation on net earnings per share is very limited: the number of shares created is 787,503 (0.4% of the capital before the transaction). This issue brings the number of shares comprising Amundi’s capital to 204 647 634 as of 28 July 2023.

Employees now hold more than 1.5% of Amundi’s capital, compared to 1.1% before the transaction. 

***

About Amundi
Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets.

With its six international investment hubs2, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 employees in 35 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €1.9 trillion of assets3.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

www.amundi.com  

Press contact:        
Natacha Andermahr 
Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05
natacha.andermahr@amundi.com 

Investor contacts:
Cyril Meilland, CFA
Tel. +33 1 76 32 62 67
cyril.meilland@amundi.com 

Thomas Lapeyre
Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54
thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com 

1 Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers" published in June 2023 based on assets under management at 31/12/2022
2 Amundi data at 30/06/2023
3 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

Attachment


