credit agricole asset management group caam group
24.05.2024 19:08:21

Amundi Annual General Meeting : Vote of all resolutions with an average approval rate of 98.49%

credit agricole asset management group caam group
70.80 EUR 0.78%
Paris, 24 May 2024

Amundi Annual General Meeting
Vote of all resolutions with an average approval rate of 98.49%

Amundi’s Annual General Meeting was held on Friday 24 May 2024.

With a quorum of 91.18%, the Meeting approved all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors, with an average approval rate of 98.49%.
After approving the financial statements for 2023, the Ordinary General Meeting of Amundi approved the distribution of a dividend of €4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is set at 3 June 2024 and the dividend will be paid from 5 June 2024.

The detailed results of the votes of the Annual General Meeting are available on the website https://about.amundi.com/.

***

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €2.1 trillion of assets2.

With its six international investment hubs3, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,500 employees in 35 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

www.amundi.com   

Press contacts:        
Natacha Andermahr 
Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05
natacha.andermahr@amundi.com 

Corentin Henry
Tel. +33 1 76 36 26 96
corentin.henry@amundi.com

Investor contacts:
Cyril Meilland, CFA
Tel. +33 1 76 32 62 67
cyril.meilland@amundi.com 

Thomas Lapeyre
Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54
thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com 

Annabelle Wiriath

Tel. + 33 1 76 32 43 92

annabelle.wiriath@amundi.com

1 Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2023, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2022
2 Amundi data as at 31/03/2024
3 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

Attachment


