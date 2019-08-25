Amulet Hotkey to Unveil Powerful CoreModule GPU Acceleration Solution at VMworld 2019

Enables powerful NVIDIA T4 GPU accelerators in Dell EMC PowerEdge MX

News Highlights:

The innovative solution combines up to 16 NVIDIA T4 Tesla GPUs within the Dell EMC PowerEdge MX7000 modular chassis to handle today's graphically demanding workloads.





The Amulet Hotkey CoreModule provides powerful GPU acceleration for the Dell EMC PowerEdge MX platform, maintaining the density and efficiency benefits of the modular architecture.





Together, the Amulet Hotkey CoreModule and Dell EMC PowerEdge MX kinetic architecture support graphic-intensive acceleration that enhances performance user experiences.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Amulet Hotkey Ltd., a leader in design, manufacturing and system integration for remote physical and virtual workstation solutions, today announced that it will unveil its powerful CoreModule GPU acceleration solution for Dell EMC PowerEdge MX kinetic infrastructure at VMworld in San Francisco on Aug. 25-29, 2019.

Powerful NVIDIA T4 data center GPUs can be used in the Dell EMC PowerEdge MX architecture. The PowerEdge MX, based on Dell EMC's kinetic infrastructure, is a 7U modular platform designed for the software-defined data center with customizable modules of compute, storage and networking.

Amulet Hotkey's solution combines the scalability of the PowerEdge MX with the latest Turing GPU architecture of the NVIDIA T4 GPU and VMware virtualization. With NVIDIA's GPU virtualization software, Quadro virtual Data Center and GRID vPC, the solution supports professional workstations for artists and designers and the best user experience for VDI users.

"The Amulet Hotkey CoreModule is an innovative platform that brings NVIDIA GPU acceleration to PowerEdge MX, building on the success of highly optimized Amulet Hotkey GPU solutions across multiple generations of modular servers," said Stewart Holness, executive chairman, Amulet Hotkey Ltd. "The combination of the PowerEdge MX architecture and NVIDIA T4 GPUs offers customers the flexibility to virtualize graphics-intensive workflows and enhance user experiences."

"Dell EMC PowerEdge MX enables a modular approach to flexibly build and combine compute, storage and networking, so organizations can transform their IT in a way that optimizes resources and offers investment protection for future generations of technological advances," said Rajesh Pohani, vice president of product management, Server and Infrastructure Systems, Dell EMC. "Amulet Hotkey extends those capabilities with VMware to include virtualized NVIDIA T4 GPU acceleration for workloads such as virtual desktop infrastructure."

To maintain the density and efficiency of the PowerEdge MX modular platform, Amulet Hotkey offers a unique solution for integrating up to sixteen NVIDIA GPUs into MX7000 chassis Fabric B, retaining all eight front bays for storage and compute sleds.

"At Amulet Hotkey we understand that customers who are looking to add GPUs to modular platforms do not want to sacrifice density simply to add GPU accelerators," said Richard Newell, Senior Design Engineer, Amulet Hotkey Ltd. "We designed the CoreModule to fit powerful NVIDIA GPU accelerators within the Dell MX7000 chassis to retain the benefits of the modular architecture."

Amulet Hotkey's long-standing relationship with the Dell Technologies OEM Embedded & Edge Solutions group ensure tight integration with Dell EMC engineering and design, ensuring compatible designs and tight integration at both physical and management layers.

Teradici and Amulet Hotkey maintain a long-standing collaboration in providing joint customers with graphics-intensive workloads high-performance physical and virtual workstations solutions based on Teradici PCoIP technology.

"Amulet Hotkey has established expertise in providing virtual workstation solutions for high-security and high-demand applications," said David Smith, CEO for Teradici. "As the adoption of virtualization within demanding IT environments continues to accelerate, customers working within organizations dealing with specialized needs for resource-intensive and high-security applications are looking to vendors with the expertise to match these requirements, and partners like Amulet Hotkey become a critical part of ensuring their specialized remote access deployments are successful."

Availability

The Amulet Hotkey CoreModule solution will be available in the United States in September 2019 and worldwide in October 2019. For more information contact Amulet Hotkey or visit https://www.amulethotkey.com/gpu-accelerators-dell-emc-mx7000/.

About Amulet Hotkey

Amulet Hotkey is a proven innovator in design, manufacturing and system integration of high availability solutions for remote physical or virtual workstations, as well as virtual and cloud desktop that are optimized for both mission and business-critical applications to deliver robust, secure and uncompromised performance backed up by world-class support. Amulet Hotkey partners with leading manufacturers of data center, cloud and virtualization technologies that enable them to bring to market unique solutions tailored to enterprise IT needs for a truly flexible and scalable computing architecture.. Amulet Hotkey customers include Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises as well as local and federal governments. The Amulet Hotkey solutions are deployed in command and control, emergency call centers, investment banks, oil & gas, CAD designers, digital content creation, and post-production studios around the world.

Amulet Hotkey was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in the UK where design and manufacturing facilities are based with sales, support and technology centers in London and New York. For more information see www.amulethotkey.com .

Copyright © 2019 Amulet Hotkey Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Amulet Hotkey and CoreStation are trademarks of Amulet Hotkey Ltd., and are registered in the United Kingdom, United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks or registered trademarks mentioned in this release are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amulet-hotkey-to-unveil-powerful-coremodule-gpu-acceleration-solution-at-vmworld-2019-300906654.html

SOURCE Amulet Hotkey Ltd.