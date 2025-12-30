Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’258 0.1%  SPI 18’204 0.1%  Dow 48’458 0.0%  DAX 24’490 0.6%  Euro 0.9300 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’794 0.7%  Gold 4’367 0.8%  Bitcoin 69’436 1.0%  Dollar 0.7908 0.2%  Öl 62.1 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sika41879292Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Alphabet A29798540
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie im Plus: Intel-Investment im Milliardenwert nun abgeschlossen
Aktien von Novo Nordisk und Eli Lilly im Blick: Preissenkungen für Abnehmmedikamente in China
Palantir-Aktie im Fokus: Zwischen KI-Hype und allgemeiner Tech-Schwäche
Meta-Aktie fester: Milliarden-Zukauf von Manus - KI-Sprung voraus?
Lufthansa-Aktie fester: Neue Jets und alte Schatten - Luftverkehrskonzern feiert 100 Jahre
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

TD Ameritrade Aktie 2422066 / US87236Y1082

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.12.2025 15:39:35

AMTD IDEA Group Profit Rises In H1 2025, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD), Tuesday announced financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

For the first half of fiscal year 2025, the company reported profit of $68.8 million, up 63.7 percent from last year's $42.03 million, mainly due to the additional contribution recognized from the company's hospitality businesses and the gain on its investment portfolio.

On a per-share basis, earnings for shareholders of Class A and Class B shares amounted to $8.25 compared to $10.22 in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $89.04 million from $35.9 million in the previous year, primarily due to increased income from hotel operations, hospitality and VIP services, as well as net fair value changes on financial assets at fair value.

In the pre-market hours, AMTD is trading at $1.03, up 6.71 percent on the New York Stock Exchange-Nasdaq.

Nachrichten zu TD Ameritrade Holding CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten