|
27.05.2020 00:22:00
Amsted Seals and Forming acquires Triseal Corporation
CHICAGO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Seals and Forming™, a global leader in sealing solutions and cutting-edge metal fabrication, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Triseal Corporation of Hebron, IL.
Founded in 1985, Triseal Corporation is a family-owned aftermarket truck components manufacturer and distributor. With a product offering that includes wheel seals, pinion seals, hub caps, gaskets, hubodometers, axle nuts and other wheel end accessories, Triseal has enjoyed recognition in the global heavy-duty supply chain.
"The acquisition of Triseal accelerates our wheel seal sales to the aftermarket truck market and expands the breadth of product we offer as well," said Michael Carter, President of Amsted Seals and Forming.
Amsted Seals and Forming has decades of experience in the design and fabrication of precision sealing solutions for truck, rail, automotive, construction, agriculture and other industrial applications. Now, with the addition of Triseal's capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to serve the aftermarket truck market with a full product offering with the same quality and reliability expected from customers of Amsted Seals and Forming.
Amsted Seals and Forming is a part of Amsted Industries, a diversified, global manufacturer of industrial components with a long heritage of cutting-edge manufacturing and continuous product innovation. The Amsted companies are leaders in providing solutions for rail, trucking, automotive, construction and industrial applications.
To learn more, please visit www.amstedseals.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amsted-seals-and-forming-acquires-triseal-corporation-301065613.html
SOURCE Amsted Seals and Forming
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI letztlich unentschlossen -- DAX schliesst über 11'500 Punkten -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt konnte sich am Dienstag nicht so recht entscheiden. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich hingegen fester. An den US-Börsen ging es am Dienstag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zogen am Dienstag weiter an.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}